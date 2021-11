For years, surgeons have gleaned as much information as they can from typical X-ray, CT or MRI scans to prepare for a major operation. But, when dealing with complex anatomies such as congenital heart disease or tumor location throughout the body, there is no telling what a surgeon will discover once they get inside. I’ve always thought we can do better. And at OSF HealthCare, we ARE doing better.

