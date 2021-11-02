This BYO Pack Of 4 Wines Will Quench Your Thirst

Set in the Blue Ridge mountains, only about 25 miles west of Washington, D.C., Virginia's Loudoun County feels as tranquil and unhurried as the capital does bureaucratic and bustling. The region is home to historic stone mansions and horse stables, rolling green fields, and notably rich soil. In fact, according to some of the area's local farmers, it ranks among the best topsoil in the country, making it a prime spot for growing grapes for winemaking, wheat and corn for brewing beer and distilling spirits, and apples for making cider. That many of these wine (and beer, spirit, and cider) producers also have tasting rooms with a backdrop of the verdant landscape is a nice bonus.
