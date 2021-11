ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) - A 22-year-old man was killed when the truck he was driving skidded off the road in St. Charles County overnight. Benjamin Engemann, of Marthasville, Mo. was driving southbound on Route T, south of Borgmann Road in western St. Charles County, when police say he had trouble staying in one lane and went off the road. He then hit a ditch, overturned and hit a utility pole. The accident happened around 2:20 a.m.

SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO