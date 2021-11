Only 27% of college graduates work in a field related to their college major. Yet 30% of college students change majors at least once. Denmark Technical College in Bamberg County is on a mission to change that and more. We aim to connect students to their fundamental purpose by aligning their aptitudes with their education and ultimately careers. When students have purpose and know what they’ll excel at, we can address students not pursuing the right majors and show them apprenticeship, internship, and career opportunities available right here in town.

BAMBERG COUNTY, SC ・ 8 DAYS AGO