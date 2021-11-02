CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Nets' Paul Millsap: Returns to team Tuesday

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Millsap returned to Brooklyn's facilities Tuesday after being away from the team due to personal...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Brooklyn's Paul Millsap (personal) active for Wednesday's game against Atlanta

Brooklyn Nets forward Paul Millsap (personal) is available for Wednesday's contest against the Atlanta Hawks. Millsap is on track to play against his former team after a one-game absence for personal reasons. In a matchup against a Hawks' unit allowing a 104.1 defensive rating, our models project Millsap to score 14.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,700.
NBA
firstsportz.com

Watch: Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart Fight during Nets vs Pistons Clash

Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart fight was one of the most looked upon moments from the Nets vs Pistons most recent clash. With game being as tight and as compact as it was, Nets’ big man Blake Griffin and Pistons’ Center Isaiah Stewart were almost on the verge of throwing hands at one another, but it seemed like after the initial contact the former player decided to pull out of the action, giving more importance of his presence on the court.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Ben Simmons confronts Joel Embiid, Doc Rivers after Sixers practice blow-up

The Ben Simmons saga with the Philadelphia 76ers has entered a new chapter in what feels like an endless novel rivaling Game of Thrones at this point. In the latest twist in the tale, Ben Simmons had a meeting with Doc Rivers, Joel Embiid, and the rest of the Sixers after the highly-publicized practice feud that resulted in Simmons getting sent home.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Millsap
ClutchPoints

Knicks legend Charles Oakley makes bold prediction on Nets-Kyrie Irving saga

The Brooklyn Nets are seen by many as the favorites to win the title, but the latest Kyrie Irving drama has been hurting their championship shine before the season begins. However, New York Knicks icon Charles Oakley thinks he might not even matter. The legendary defender voiced out exactly that to TMZ as he shared his thoughts about Kyrie and the Nets.
NBA
SFGate

In bombshell ESPN report, Warriors coach Steve Kerr had a choice. He chose to defend Suns owner Robert Sarver.

Steve Kerr knew billionaire Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob for at least 20 years when Lacob offered him the team's head coaching position. But that's not Kerr's only extra-rich buddy. He's also friends, or at least friendly with, fellow University of Arizona alumus Robert Sarver, the owner of the Phoenix Suns. In the early 2000s, Kerr introduced Sarver to then-commissioner David Stern and put in a good word for him. Sarver became majority owner in 2004, and Kerr snagged a minority ownership stake. A few years later, Sarver further returned the favor and hired Kerr as Phoenix's general manager. Kerr left three years later; rumors of a falling out with Sarver were never substantiated, but certainly seemed (and still seem) plausible.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pistons#Hawks#Brooklyn
NBA Analysis Network

This Kings-Lakers Trade Gives Marvin Bagley III Fresh Start

At this point, it seems as though any player in Sacramento could be moved first. This is a team that has been in NBA trade rumors for over a year but has not made anything happen just yet. With their current cast of characters, the Kings have plenty of options and there will be chances to make some deals.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
NewsBreak
Sports
AllPacers

The New York Knicks Reportedly Tried To Make This Trade After The Draft, So How Would It Have Turned Out?

The Indiana Pacers will host the New York Knicks in Indianapolis on Wednesday evening, so it's a good time to look at back at what happened after the NBA Draft. According to J. Michael who was writing for the IndyStar at there time, (read article here and see tweet from July 30 embedded below), the Knicks tried to trade for Chris Duarte after the NBA Draft.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Suns legend Steve Nash’s disappointed reaction to Robert Sarver scandal

Upon hearing the controversy surrounding Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver, which highlights several racist comments and toxic workplace culture, Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash couldn’t help but express his disappointment to the development. Nash admitted that he hasn’t had negative experiences with the Suns owner, but he pointed out...
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Friday’s Ben Simmons News

On Friday afternoon, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski revealed the latest on the Ben Simmons saga in Philadelphia. According to Woj’s new report, the 76ers fined Simmons $360,000 for missing Thursday night’s game against the Detroit Pistons. The team reportedly plans to keep fining Simmons “until he cooperates with team physicians on his mental health issues and fulfills other basketball-related obligations.”
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy