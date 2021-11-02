CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zurich North America gears up for Innovation Championship and the opportunity to collaborate with startups on ideas that can shape the future of insurance

By PRESS RELEASE PR Newswire
 5 days ago

Zurich made the announcement earlier today at the WebSummit 2021 in Lisbon, Portugal. Registration via www.zurich.com/zic is open through Dec. 23, 2021. Zurich will select up to 12 promising applicants in early 2022 for an intensive three-month Innovation Championship Accelerator phase. "The Zurich Innovation Championship allows us to connect...

