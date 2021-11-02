CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Games of Taste

theparisreview.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few years ago, I attended an academic conference where a prominent scholar of Latin American literature announced that he hated The Savage Detectives, a novel he considered overwritten and overrated. The statement provoked enthusiastic hooting from the back of the room, as if in glee at a taboo being broken....

Episode 20: “A Gift for Burning”

George Saunders, in an excerpt from his Art of Fiction interview, explains how his teenage job delivering fast food prepared him to write fiction; Monica Youn reads her poem “Goldacre,” which tells the truth about Twinkies; Molly McCully Brown reads her essay “If You Are Permanently Lost,” in which she confesses that “space makes no sense”; and Venita Blackburn reads “ Fam,” a very short story about social media and self-love.
A Taste for Travel

Luncheon with Instruction is ready to take your taste buds on a trip around the world. On Wednesday, Nov. 10, the plan is to hit almost every continent. “I’ve chosen five continents plus Antarctica to feature a recipe from so that we will take a tour of the world,” said Chef Susanne Bicknese, who leads the classes. “Each continent will have its own recipe and will feature a dish that is very different from anything we see here in the United States.”
Elon Musk to donate $250 billion for reparations to African Americans in U.S.”

Elon Musk’s capital is significant, and this week Forbes classified him as the greatest person worth more than $300 billion. But he isn’t delivering most of it continuously to a single case. A viral Instagram post states, “Elon Musk to grant $250 billion for payments to African Americans in the U.S.”
Legendary Actress Fined for Racist Comments

Legendary French actress Brigitte Bardot was reportedly fined over $20,000 for racist comments she made back in 2019. At the time, Bardo published a letter referring to the native residents of La Reunion as "savages." On Thursday, Le Figaro reported she was fined €20,000, or about $23,100, for the comments. Bardot, 87, was an international sex symbol during the late 1950s and 1960s, starring in dozens of important movies.
César Aira
Fernanda Melchor
Julio Cortázar
Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
Here Are the 8 Black Billionaires in America, Members of a Rare Club [Photos]

I've got money on my mind! As we move into 2022, I'm on a quest to get myself together financially, so while I was looking for some inspiration, I came across Essence Magazine's list of the only African-American billionaires in the United States. It's crazy that only about one percent of the billionaires in America are Black - there are 8, out of the 724 billionaires in this country. There are 2,755 billionaires in the world. It just gives me more motivation to strive to make the list one day!
New York City cuts vaccine mandate deal with unions

The Washington Post is providing this news free to all readers as a public service. New York City said Thursday that it had reached an agreement with at least four unions representing some 75,000 city employees to establish rules about how workers can apply for medical or religious exemptions to the city’s coronavirus vaccine mandate.
From Kanye West to Beyoncé, every state’s richest celebrity revealed

It comes as no surprise that many American athletes, singers, actors, business people, and others in the entertainment industry across the country are, well, multi-millionaires.What you may not have considered is who the most financially successful person from each state has turned out to be.Recent data mapped out by StatsPanda on Instagram now shows who is the wealthiest public figure from each US state.According to recent data published by StatsPanda on Instagram, there are many faces that we would expect to be the most affluent in certain states ... along with some unexpected ones. ...
Connie Needham Played Elizabeth Bradford on "Eight Is Enough." See Her Now at 61.

If you grew up in the '70s, you probably remember Eight Is Enough, ABC's dramatic comedy about a widowed newspaper columnist and his eight children. The show ran for five seasons before wrapping in 1981—and during that time, the sizable family gained a following to match. The youngest of the five girls in the brood, Elizabeth Bradford, was played by actor Connie Needham, who was just 18 when the show premiered. Today, Needham is 61 and has moved into another field of entertainment in her native California. Read on to see her now!
See Grace Jones' Only Son, Who's a Model and Musician

Jamaican-born Grace Jones began her modeling career when she was just 13 years old and became a full-fledged star in the '70s as she made her name in music as well. The striking celebrity, now 73, was a visible part of New York's raucous Studio 54 nightclub scene, hobnobbing with a who's who of famous actors, musicians, and models. In addition to releasing famous pop songs like "Nightclubbing" and "Slave to the Rhythm," Jones acted in several films, from B movies to the Bond flick, A View to a Kill, as villain May Day. But while you may be familiar with her work—and her unique personal style—you may not know that Jones has a 42-year-old son named Paulo Goude who's following in her modeling and music footsteps. Read on to find out more about Jones' only child.
Billie Eilish, Joaquin Phoenix, and Other Celebs Ask Joe Biden to Send the ‘Turkey Pardon’ Bird to a Sanctuary

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+ Join today and save 20%!. Ever since 1987, the President of the United States has staged a ceremonial turkey pardon prior to Thanksgiving. At the (pretty odd) ritual, one special turkey is granted immunity from the season’s slaughter of birds for holiday tables; an end that USDA estimates suggest some 46 million turkeys met last year.
TASTE Podcast 71: Eric Kim

We are BACK, and have some incredible interviews lined up on the freshly relaunched TASTE Podcast. One of those interviews is with Eric Kim. Eric has a signature style with his food writing and journalism, which has appeared frequently in the New York Times, Food52, and other publications. He blends a truly lyrical style of prose with deep reporting chops and a knack for simple and highly focused recipe development—a rare triple threat! In this conversation, Eric talks about some of his hit recipes in the Times, and he shares details about his forthcoming cookbook Korean American, out next March. We also talk about how crushing deadlines can sometimes inspire a genius recipe idea.
Tasting Notes: Bairín Breac

Before there was Halloween (or All Hallows’ Eve), there was Samhain: a Celtic pagan festival that marks the end of summer and the culmination of the season for harvesting crops. In the folktale titled Tochmarc Emire, in which the famed and notorious Gaelic demigod Cú Chulainn begins his training under the warrior-woman Scáthach, Samhain is mentioned as the first of four quarter days (which fall between an equinox and solstice) – and as such, the festival was observed to welcome the new year. Time was measured differently in Gaelic Ireland: the day began and ended at sunset, and as the crops withered and died, the ‘darker half ’ of the seasons represented a new cycle.
Pat Cleveland, 71-Year-Old Model and Halston Muse, Reflects on First L.A. Runway Show

Wednesday night marked a first for Pat Cleveland. The 71-year-old celebrated supermodel and long-time Halston muse, known for championing inclusivity, walked her first runway in Los Angeles. The occasion was the close of the Julia Clancey fashion show, part of a fashion week in L.A. sponsored by digital textile printing company Kornit. Event and film producer Bryan Rabin connected Cleveland and Clancy to make the moment a reality. Known for her glamorous kaftans and turbans, Clancey (who lives between West Hollywood and London) worked with Kornit to create the first prints for her brand — think rainbow martini glasses and graphic...
Commentary: Racial discrimination is linked to suicidal thoughts in Black adults and children

By Janelle R. Goodwill of the University of Chicago for The Conversation Frederick Douglass is regarded as one of the most prominent abolitionists the world has ever seen. Alongside his extraordinary contributions as an influential speaker, writer and human rights advocate, Douglass – who was born into slavery and gained freedom in September 1838 – also wrote […] The post Commentary: Racial discrimination is linked to suicidal thoughts in Black adults and children appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Exposing History: Color, Textiles and Taste

A reception immediately follows a speaker panel featuring Heather Hodges, Former Executive Director of the Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor, and Susan Sernaker, Lead Ranger at Kingsley Plantation. This event is free, open to the public and supported with funds from The Community Foundation for Northeast Florida. Exhibition on view...
