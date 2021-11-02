CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ethiopia orders emergency as Tigray forces threaten capital

WNCT
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s government declared a national state of emergency Tuesday as rival Tigray forces threaten to move on the capital and the country’s yearlong war escalates quickly. The United States said security has “deteriorated significantly,” and it strongly warned its citizens to consider leaving. The emergency...

www.wnct.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Ethiopia rebels dismiss bloodbath fears as crowds rally for army

Rebels fighting Ethiopia's government have played down reports that they would face a hostile population or cause a "bloodbath" if they advanced into Addis Ababa, even as tens of thousands joined a pro-military rally in the capital on Sunday. Fighters from the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) and their allies have been locked in a year-long war with the government that has killed thousands and pushed many more into desperate conditions in the vast east African nation. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, sent troops into Tigray in November last year to topple the TPLF, accusing them of attacking military bases. But the TPLF and their allies have claimed several victories in recent weeks, taking towns some 400 kilometres from the capital, and have not ruled out marching on Addis Ababa.
PROTESTS
AFP

Ethiopia rebels to 'join forces' to defeat Abiy government

Nine rebel groups battling Ethiopia's government will "collaborate and join forces" Friday, they said in a statement announcing the alliance, which comes as fears grow of Tigrayan fighters advancing on the capital. The nine groups said they were forming a united front "to reverse the harmful effects of the Abiy Ahmed rule on the peoples of Ethiopia... and in recognition of the great need to collaborate and join forces towards a safe transition in the country."
POLITICS
AFP

UN envoy visits Tigray, pleads for humanitarian access

The UN undersecretary for humanitarian affairs visited Ethiopia's Tigray region Sunday, pleading for greater access for aid to civilians amid escalating clashes between rebel and government forces. During a visit to Tigrayan capital Mekele, Martin Griffiths met with the region's "de facto authorities" and insisted on "the need for humanitarian access and protection of civilians through all areas under their control," according to a UN spokesperson. Griffiths later returned to Addis Ababa. Other sources said Griffiths was in Mekele at the same time as Olusegun Obasanjo, the African Union's high representative for the Horn of Africa, who was there to meet with Debretsion Gebremichael, head of the Tigray People's Liberation Front.
UNITED NATIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abiy Ahmed
AFP

US orders diplomats out of Ethiopia as rebels approach capital

The US said on Saturday it had ordered all of its non-essential diplomats and their families to leave Ethiopia, as Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed urged people to make sacrifices to fend off rebels threatening to advance on the capital. Nine rebel groups said on Friday they would join forces in an alliance built around the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which has been locked in a year-long war that has killed thousands and pushed many more into famine-like conditions. Abiy, winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, sent troops into Tigray in November last year to topple the TPLF, accusing them of attacking military bases. The US State Department said it had "ordered the departure of non-emergency US government employees and their family members" on Friday, and it was also urging all other US nationals to leave.
WORLD
AFP

US urges Americans to leave Ethiopia urgently as rebels join forces

The US embassy in Addis Ababa on Friday urged Americans to leave Ethiopia "as soon as possible" over fears of a rebel advance on the capital, as nine groups battling the government joined forces. Concern over the country's year-old conflict is escalating after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government declared a state of emergency and vowed to press on to victory in "an existential war." In an advisory, the US embassy warned "the security environment in Ethiopia is very fluid." It urged "citizens who are in Ethiopia to leave the country as soon as possible."
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kenya#Oromo People#Addis Ababa#Ap#Council Of Ministers#Ethiopian
WNCT

UN report says Ethiopia’s war marked by ‘extreme brutality’

GENEVA (AP) — All sides in Ethiopia’syearlong warin the Tigray region have committed abuses marked by “extreme brutality” that could amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity, the U.N. human rights chief said Wednesday, noting “the big numbers of violations” are linked to Ethiopian forces and those from neighboring Eritrea.
UNITED NATIONS
WNCT

Ethiopia tried to limit rare UN report on Tigray war abuses

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The findings of the only human rights investigation allowed in Ethiopia’s blockaded Tigray region will be released Wednesday, a year after war began there. But people with knowledge of the probe say it has been limited by authorities who recently expelled a U.N. staffer helping to lead it.
UNITED NATIONS
AOL Corp

Ethiopia government says Tigray forces killed 100 youths in key town

NAIROBI (Reuters) - The Ethiopian government accused rebellious Tigrayan forces on Monday of killing 100 youths in the town of Kombolcha, as the United States expressed concern about Tigrayan advances a year into the fighting. The Tigrayan forces led by the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) denied the allegation. Spokesperson...
POLITICS
Times Daily

Ethiopia's PM defiant as rival Tigray forces make advances

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s prime minister has called on citizens to redouble their efforts to combat the rival Tigray forces who claim to have seized key cities on a major highway leading to the capital, while a new wave of detentions of ethnic Tigrayans has begun. Support local journalism...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ethiopia
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
abc17news.com

Ethiopia’s rival Tigray forces claim to take strategic city

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Tigray forces say they have taken control of a key city on the route to Ethiopia’s capital, while Ethiopia’s government denies it and the United States is urging the Tigray fighters to halt their advances as the yearlong war intensifies. The Tigray forces spokesman tells The Associated Press the fighters took Dessie on Saturday afternoon. He also asserts they already have “commanding positions” on the outskirts of the nearby city of Kombolcha and have its airport in their sights. Ethiopian government spokesman Legesse Tulu rejects the Dessie claim as “fabricated propaganda.” Phone calls to Dessie don’t go through. That complicated efforts to verify accounts.
POLITICS
The Independent

UN rights body opens urgent session in wake of Sudan's coup

The U.N.’s top human rights body is holding an urgent session about Sudan on Friday after a military coup there nearly two weeks ago, with Britain the United States Germany and Norway leading a push to commission an expert to monitor the situation.The Human Rights Council debate is taking place while the United Nations still recognizes the ambassador from the deposed Sudanese government as the country’s official representative in Geneva raising questions about how – or if – the military leadership in Khartoum will be represented during the session.The push for a human rights expert comes...
POLITICS
WNCT

Burundi rights report cites torture, abuse by state agents

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Burundi is experiencing a rise in torture and enforced disappearances in “a clear pattern” of abuses that undermines limited rights improvements under President Evariste Ndayishimiye, according to a group of independent researchers. Members of the national intelligence service as well as the police are accused of...
AFRICA
Washington Post

She told the truth about Wuhan. Now she is near death in a Chinese prison.

China committed one act of barbarity when it prosecuted the citizen journalist Zhang Zhan for her revealing look at Wuhan in the first stages of what became a global pandemic. Ms. Zhang was sentenced in December to four years in prison on the specious charge of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” which China uses to suffocate free speech. Now her health has deteriorated, and relatives say she is near death. China will compound the barbarity unless it sets her free and saves her life.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Biden admin considering shutting down another pipeline, drawing criticism and dire warnings as winter nears

The Biden administration is reportedly weighing the potential market consequences of shutting down an oil pipeline in Michigan, drawing criticism from opponents. Former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm, Biden's energy secretary, predicted Sunday that heating prices will rise this winter regardless of the Biden administration's decision on the pipeline. "Yeah, this is going to happen. It will be more expensive this year than last year," Granholm told CNN.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
theeastcountygazette.com

Elon Musk to donate $250 billion for reparations to African Americans in U.S.”

Elon Musk’s capital is significant, and this week Forbes classified him as the greatest person worth more than $300 billion. But he isn’t delivering most of it continuously to a single case. A viral Instagram post states, “Elon Musk to grant $250 billion for payments to African Americans in the U.S.”
ADVOCACY

Comments / 0

Community Policy