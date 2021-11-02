CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickson, TN

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Dickson

By Lamar J. Hopkins
Nashville News Hub
Nashville News Hub
 5 days ago
Dickson, TENNESSEE – According to the Dickson Police Department, officers responded to a report of a crash right after 6 p.m. Monday.

The accident occurred on Highway 46.

The responding officers found one victim.

The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time.

Police say the pedestrian was hit while crossing Highway 46.

This incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.

NASHVILLE, TN
