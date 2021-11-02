CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland City, TN

The mayor of Ashland City was arrested Tuesday morning on three counts of official misconduct

By Lamar J. Hopkins
Nashville News Hub
Nashville News Hub
 5 days ago
Ashland City, TENNESSEE – According to the court documents, the 68-year-old man surrendered to authorities after a grand jury indictment charging him with official misconduct.

The 68-year-old mayor, Steve Allen received a benefit not authorized by law by using the city lawn mower for personal use on or about April 1 through April 30, 2020.

Prosecutors also say the 68-year-old defendant used town equipment and personnel to repair personal property, a lawn mower tire, on Aug. 23, 2021.

The mayor also used a city credit card for personal meals between Jan. 1, 2019, and Sept. 30, 2020.

This is a developing story, depend on us to keep you updated.

Kat Dav
5d ago

Sure glad they got him off the streets before someone got hurt...🙄 Meanwhile, real crime and real victims have to wait for help while the investigators get finished shuffling through this old man's receipts from lunch. Give me a break.

Wiley Lampkin
4d ago

sad, when they would prosecute over such petty offenses and the real thugs are stealing millions.

