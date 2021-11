In 2022, the CBD market is expected to see sales of $1.3 billion, according to New Frontier Data, making it one of the fastest-growing product categories. Despite projected category growth, CBD products, which contain cannabidiol, from the hemp plant, are not yet approved for use in food and beverages. To-date, products containing CBD are approved for sale in only a handful of states, with each state operating under different rules.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO