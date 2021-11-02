BioMed X Institute Successfully Completes Fourth Project in Oncology in Collaboration with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany

SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern (VOCs) have emerged worldwide, with implications on the spread of the pandemic. Characterizing the cross-reactivity of antibodies against these VOCs is necessary to understand the humoral response of non-hospitalized individuals previously infected with SARS-CoV-2, a population that remains understudied. Thirty-two SARS-CoV-2-positive (PCR-confirmed) and non-hospitalized Canadian adults were enrolled 14"“21Â days post-diagnosis in 2020, before the emergence of the B.1.351 (also known as Beta), B.1.617.2 (Delta) and P.1 (Gamma) VOCs. Sera were collected 4 and 16Â weeks post-diagnosis. Antibody levels and pseudo-neutralization of the ectodomain of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein/human ACE-2 receptor interaction were analyzed with native, B.1.351, B.1.617.2 and P.1 variant spike proteins. Despite a lower response observed for the variant spike proteins, we report evidence of a sustained humoral response against native, B.1.351, B.1.617.2 and P.1 variant spike proteins among non-hospitalized Canadian adults. Furthermore, this response inhibited the interaction between the spike proteins from the different VOCs and ACE-2 receptor for â‰¥"‰16Â weeks post-diagnosis, except for individuals aged 18"“49Â years who showed no inhibition of the interaction between B.1.617.1 or B.1.617.2 spike and ACE-2. Interestingly, the affinity (KD) measured between the spike proteins (native, B.1.351, B.1.617.2 and P.1) and antibodies elicited in sera of infected and vaccinated (BNT162b2 and ChAdOx1 nCoV-19) individuals was invariant. Relative to sera from vaccine-naÃ¯ve (and previously infected) individuals, sera from vaccinated individuals had higher antibody levels (as measured with label-free SPR) and more efficiently inhibited the spike"“ACE-2 interactions, even among individuals aged 18"“49Â years, showing the effectiveness of vaccination.

