Minot, ND – The Minotauros get their first look at the last team they have yet to play in the Central Division the Aberdeen Wings. After meetings in each of the last four postseasons the Tauros and Wings have developed one of the most heated rivalries in the NAHL. Last season the Tauros were the only team to upset the record setting Wings twice and nearly knocked them out of the playoffs taking them to the limit with overtime in Game Five of the best-of-five Central Semifinal.

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO