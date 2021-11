VITALS: The Heat and Hornets meet for the first of four matchups this regular season. Last season, Charlotte won the series, 2-1. The Heat are 67-46 all-time versus the Hornets during the regular season, including 39-18 in home games and 28-28 in road games ... Center Bam Adebayo posted a double-double in each of the first three games this season, the fourth-longest streak to begin a season in franchise history.... Guard Kyle Lowry has started in 573 straight games in which he has appeared in ... For the Heat, guard Victor Oladipo (knee) is out.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO