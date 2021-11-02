University offering COVID-19 vaccines in Lower Valley

There have been several recent developments at the federal level regarding the COVID-19 vaccine that may bring up questions for the public. Of particular note, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized boosters of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, as well as mixing and matching of boosters. Along with vaccines, monoclonal antibodies are being administered to help patients fight COVID-19. To help answer questions in the community, here is a rundown of vaccine and booster announcements and what they mean, as well as who is eligible for vaccinations and monoclonal antibodies. We will also list resources at Glendive Medical Center, the Dawson County Health Department, and in the community.

