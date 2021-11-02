CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Clay Helton to be named head coach at Georgia Southern

By Steve DelVecchio
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClay Helton was fired by USC less than two months ago, but he has reportedly already landed another head coaching job. Helton is expected to be named the next head coach at Georgia Southern, according to The...

Related
Clay Helton reportedly lands new CFB job, contract details revealed

Clay Helton is officially heading back to the college football sidelines. According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, Helton has signed a 5-year deal to become the new head coach at Georgia Southern, where he’ll make almost $800,000 per season. Helton was fired by USC after the Trojans got off to a 1-1 start to the 2021 season.
Former USC coach Clay Helton emerges as top candidate for open FBS job, per report

Clay Helton may have landed his next job, and it’s in the Southeast. Helton has emerged as the top target for the Georgia Southern head coaching job. Expect a deal to be finalized in the near future, Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports reported. Matt Zenitz of On3 reported similar news about Helton, who was fired by USC in September after going 46-24 in seven seasons as the Trojans’ coach.
Daily briefing: On Cincinnati, Scott Frost and Clay Helton’s fit

The good news for Cincinnati, which was No. 6 in the first set of College Football Playoff rankings, is that if Alabama stays at No. 2, it will play No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship Game, and that No. 3 Michigan State and No. 5 Ohio State must play one another. That means there will be room for the Bearcats to move. The bad news is, although No. 6 is the highest ranking ever for a Group of 5 team, it is dispiriting for a team that went on the road to give No. 10 Notre Dame its only loss, and by double digits. The Irish have a decent chance of finishing 11-1, and a lot can happen in four weeks, but the way the rankings begin spells out how difficult it will be for Cincinnati to reach the national semifinals.
CINCINNATI, OH
True or false: Jimmy Lake is a worse head coach than Clay Helton

Is Jimmy Lake of Washington a worse head coach than Clay Helton, formerly of USC and now the newly-signed head coach at Georgia Southern? The question might seem absurd, but please realize that it’s not obvious which coach is worse. They’re both horrible. It’s just that we’ve seen Helton wreck...
Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer’s Wife’s Announcement

We’ve heard a lot from Urban Meyer regarding the video that went viral last weekend. The Jacksonville Jaguars head coach was spotted in a bar getting danced on by a young woman who is not his wife. Meyer has since apologized multiple times, admitting what he did was stupid. We...
Ed Orgeron’s next job is way too obvious

LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron’s next coaching job is more obvious than you would think. With Ed Orgeron parting ways with the LSU football program at the end of the season, everybody and their brother is curious as to where he could end up. Orgeron is not even two...
MIAMI, FL
High school playoff game postponed after player found dead

A Houston (Miss.) high school playoff game was postponed following the death of a member of their team on Friday, according to WCBI News. The Houston Hilltoppers were preparing for the 1st round of the MHSAA Class 4A state playoffs Friday when news came down that sophomore defensive lineman Jamarcus Hall had passed away. He was found in his home around 8 a.m. ET. According to multiple reports, a cause of death has yet to be determined.
Playing Dirty: Alabama

Saturday night LSU is going to get their ass kick- uh, I mean play Alabama in football. Here from our friends at Roll Bama Roll is Brent Taylor to give us a scoop on the second-ranked Tide. Huh that’s weird. 1. Wait Bama already has a loss? What the hell?...
College Football World Stunned By Nebraska Development

There was a time not too long ago when Nebraska’s football program was consistently competing for Big Ten West Division championships. At the start of the 2010s, Bo Pelini had the Huskers program in routine contention for conference championship game berths. That time has long passed, though. Nebraska lost to...
Video: Purdue pulled off the most ridiculous trick play against Michigan State

The Purdue Boilermakers bolstered their upset bid against Michigan State on Saturday with one of the wilder trick plays you’ll see. Leading 14-7 in the second quarter, Purdue went deep into the playbook and went with a double lateral screen pass to wide receiver Jackson Anthrop. To say it was complex and required perfect timing to work would be an understatement. Not only did it work, but it turned into a 39-yard touchdown.
Spencer Rattler to Clemson

Even with his struggles at Oklahoma, I assume he'd still be an upgrade at the QB position for Clemson. Ole Miss maybe? I am not sure he would want our offense. I might want to use the TE over the middle. CU Guru [1324]. TigerPulse: 96%. Posts: 1765. Joined: 11/11/02.
Report: Texas star may not return to team after Steve Sarkisian altercation

One of the Texas Longhorns’ leading receivers may be on his way out of the program after a practice altercation with coach Steve Sarkisian. Multiple reports indicated that wide receiver Joshua Moore was involved in a heated altercation with Sarkisian after Wednesday’s practice. Anwar Richardson of OrangeBloods reported that the altercation was severe enough that Moore’s future with the program has been called into question.
Paul Finebaum issues warning about Dan Mullen's future at Florida

Paul Finebaum knows a coach in trouble when he sees one, and he issued a stark warning about Dan Mullen’s future at Florida on a Sunday podcast after Florida’s loss to Georgia. The SEC Network host and ESPN college football commentator laid out with Matt Barrie the schedule down the...
