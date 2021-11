DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – One man is dead after a house fire Friday morning, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee. Hardee said the man was declared dead at the scene of the fire on Brentwood Drive. The man’s identity has not yet been released. The fire is under investigation by Hardee’s office, along with […]

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO