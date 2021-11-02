Reeves: Put tighter limits on medical marijuana proposal

Voters in Lamar approved the two-part November ballot question to legalize sales of marijuana within the City of Lamar. Both questions, 2A and 2B had to pass in order for the city to join other communities with legalized sales. The vote was 1,102 to 902 on 2A which set the level of taxes on marijuana sales. 2B passed by a vote of 1,078 to 917 to allow the actual sale of the various forms of marijuana including cultivation, manufacture and testing of the plant. The Lamar City Council, which took no stance on the ballot initiative, set the ballot question so that if 2A failed on passing a tax, 2B, to allow the actual sales of marijuana would be moot and the ten-year old city moratorium would remain in effect. Las Animas is the town closest to Lamar where legalized sales have been in effect for the past two years. Sales of marijuana were approved in a state ballot, Proposition 64, in the November 2012 general election.

