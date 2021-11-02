CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Littlefork, MN

Homes for sale in Littlefork: New listings

Littlefork News Watch
Littlefork News Watch
 5 days ago

(LITTLEFORK, MN) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

If you’re Littlefork-curious, take a look at these listings today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YTtjx_0ckJhixR00

6318 County Road 8, Littlefork, 56653

1 Bed 1 Bath | $134,000 | Single Family Residence | 496 Square Feet | Built in 2015

This new and all but finished cabin/tiny house sits on 40 acres of prime hunting land and is moments away from world class muskie and walleye fishing on the Littlefork River which is the best kept secret in all of Northern Minnesota! This property is also located just a half hour south of the Rainy River. The house has a loft bedroom, a 3/4 nearly finished bathroom supported by the main kitchen/living area. Great decks on 3 sides with the most unique burls on the logs supporting the deck roofing and entryway! Heated with an electric overhead heater it would be easy to add a fireplace. There is also a 26 x 60 nearly complete pole barn on the property!

For open house information, contact Barry Woods, Move it Real Estate Group at 218-327-9889

Copyright © 2021 Range Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RAORMN-142168)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wcKqn_0ckJhixR00

112 Main St, Littlefork, 56653

10 Beds 10 Baths | $395,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,848 Square Feet | Built in 1991

This very well cared for Café, Motel & RV Park situated on Main St in Littlefork is waiting for a new owner. It is the perfect vacation spot or home base for those working in the area, travelling to Canada and Voyageurs National Park. Open year round, the motel has 9 well-appointed rooms, some with full kitchens and 4 RV sites out back. The café has not been operational for the last few years but is ready to be used as a B&B or full-time small-town café. Owner has re-invested into the property and maintained this beautiful motel & café as a turn-key business for the new owners. Strong revenue stream. All this and more with-in a few blocks of the Littlefork River. There is far too much to list here so we encourage you to contact our office to learn more about this rare opportunity.

For open house information, contact Raymond Ingebretsen, RE/MAX Lake Country at 218-757-3233

Copyright © 2021 Lake Superior Association of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DAARMN-6090797)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LoYjj_0ckJhixR00

5859 County Rd 8, Littlefork, 56653

5 Beds 3 Baths | $2,400,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,473 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Introducing: Rivers Edge Retreat. This country home is an artistic masterpiece. Vaulted ceilings are accented with locally sourced white cedar beams. The chef's quality kitchen offers perfect entertaining space. French doors will lead you to the fully screened porch where you can be close to nature and gather year round. Travel up the staircase where the round room is overlooked by the balcony bedroom. The art studio offers inspiration and creative space. The 112 acre property contains nearly 2,000 feet of river frontage, a river-side fishing cabin, pole building, groomed trails and a cottonwood plantation, all bordering 600 acres of State Wildlife Management Area. Outdoor activities include kayaking, fishing, hunting, horseback riding, ATV trail riding, skiing and more. After a day of adventure, relax next to one of the fireplaces with family and friends.

For open house information, contact Liz Becher, NextHome Horizons at 218-454-2870

Copyright © 2021 NextHome, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEXTHOME-171326)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Surgeon general: Administration 'prepared to defend' vaccine mandate

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said President Biden 's administration is ready to fight for the implementation of a vaccine requirement for large businesses following a court ruling that went against the federal mandate. "The president and the administration wouldn't have put these requirements in place if they didn't think they...
U.S. POLITICS
NBC News

'Broken and devastated': Kylie Jenner responds to Astroworld festival tragedy

Kylie Jenner released a statement on Instagram early Sunday about the deaths that occurred at her boyfriend Travis Scott's Astroworld music festival in Houston, Texas. At least eight people died and dozens more were injured during Scott's performance on Friday when a crowd surge crushed concertgoers. "Travis and I are...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
City
Littlefork, MN
Local
Minnesota Real Estate
CBS News

Iraqi prime minister survives assassination attempt with armed drones

Erbil, Iraq — Iraq's prime minister was unharmed in an attack by an explosive-laden drone on his residence in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, officials said Sunday. Iraqi state media described the attack as an assassination attempt on the prime minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi. In a televised video message, al-Kadhimi said...
MIDDLE EAST
CBS News

Bomb threats called into multiple Ivy League universities

Brown, Cornell and Columbia University evacuated parts of their campuses on Sunday after receiving bomb threats, just days after another bomb threat was reported at Yale University. It is not clear if the threats are connected, and no suspect has been publicly identified connected to any of the calls, which were all later deemed to be false threats.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hill

'SNL' parodies Aaron Rodgers's position on vaccines

“Saturday Night Live” parodied Aaron Rodgers’s position on vaccines during the sketch comedy show’s latest episode, shining a light on the controversy surrounding the Green Bay Packers quarterback. Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 last week, which stirred questions regarding his vaccination status. In August, the quarterback said he was “immunized,”...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Decks#Americans#Real Estate Group#Rv#B B#Motel Caf
Littlefork News Watch

Littlefork News Watch

Littlefork, MN
22
Followers
322
Post
835
Views
ABOUT

With Littlefork News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy