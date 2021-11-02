Homes for sale in Perry: New listings

(PERRY, FL) Looking for a house in Perry? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

600 W Main, Perry, 32347 3 Beds 2 Baths | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 1910

This is the Historical "Inman House" in downtown Perry. Built in 1910 and gracefully improved by the current owners since 1975. A beautiful 3/2 home on 2 city lots totaling 0.53 of an acre. Many opportunities with a 20x40 workshop next to the house and an additional 18x40 metal R.V. shelter on a concrete pad. Updated electrical. This property has well and city water and its on the same power grid as the hospital so you will be one of the first people to have power if it ever gets bad weather. All new windows throughout the home makes it perfect for capturing natural sunlight and observing the fruit trees. Plenty of room for the kids to do their homework in the office area along with a huge storage room. Don't miss out on the extra storage/craft room in the attic. Come enjoy a nice quiet evening on the back porch swing!!

108 El Dorado, Perry, 32347 3 Beds 2 Baths | $123,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,625 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Investor special!!! This brick 3 bed 2 bath home with large yard would be a great easy fixer upper, flip or rental income property. The home has 2 large living areas, one was previous being used as a 4th bedroom and indoor laundry. Priced to move RIGHT NOW. Home is currently being deep cleaned, repainted and fixed up to FHA/USDA standards. Get it for cheaper NOW with an "As-is" right to inspect contract CASH ONLY at this time!!!

100 Forest, Perry, 32347 3 Beds 2 Baths | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,944 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Spacious, classic brick home on a 1/2 acre double corner lot in Forest Heights, on the North Side of Perry. Conveniently located at the corner of Ash Street and Forest Circle. Come home to an open family room with 9+' ceilings, a cozy fireplace, kitchen with ample counter surface and cabinet space, separate dining area, an enclosed sunroom overlooking the private backyard, a formal living room leading out to the sunroom, a welcoming foyer, plenty of closet space, 3 bedrooms, one with original wood flooring + 2 full baths featuring vintage pastel tiles, a detached 2 car garage, storage shed, and covered front porch. This property offers so much potential for the buyer willing to put in time and effort to revive this classic beauty. For the investor, this home would make an excellent income producing property, particularly with the demand for rental homes in the Taylor County market. Price to sell, and being sold AS-IS. Vacant and easy to show. Take a look at the possibilities before this one is sold!

1599 Wright, Perry, 32347 3 Beds 2 Baths | $644,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Farm consists of 75+ acres of fenced pasture with 1600 square foot house, block barn and livestock pens. The farm is divided into two sections separated by a railroad. The east side of the railroad is approximately 20.67 acres of pasture. The 54.53 remaining acres has the house, barn and pens. House is all brick with double fireplaces in great room and screened porch. The house has been updated kitchen and bathrooms, updated plumbing with water softener system, updated electrical and hvac, and metal roof. Double garage and screened porch under roof. Perfect location for farm or planted pines. Owner financing available. Call for information. Price includes Parcel #02370-100, which is 20.67 acres. All measurements are approximate.

