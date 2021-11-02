Single-family homes for sale in Parksville

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(PARKSVILLE, KY) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

Take a look at these Parksville listings:

230 E Lexington, Danville, 40422

5 Beds 3 Baths | $1,200,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,600 Square Feet | Built in None

This gorgeous historic home sits on nearly an acre in the City of Danville, 2 blocks from Main St. shops, restaurants, Ephraim McDowell Regional Hospital, Centre College and the Danville/Boyle County Library. This home is elegant as you approach the grand entrance but, also, comfortable and spacious for a growing family: boasting 5 bedrooms, a flex room, 4 full baths and 2 half baths, a large den/family room, formal dining room, living room, a beautiful sunroom with a private patio, an eat-in kitchen with quartz counters, 2 professional gas ranges, 2 refrigerators, a laundry room with connections for 2 sets of washer, dryers, huge closets throughout, large bedrooms with sitting areas, 2 stairways, a stately Primary Bedroom & an updated (2021) Primary Bath with tile, quartz and a walk-in glass shower. The 4 working Gas Log fireplaces, 12' ceilings on the main floor, 3 car garage, extra parking spaces, a lovely lawn surrounded by perennial beds are special enhancements !

For open house information, contact KAYE BARBER, DEXTER REAL ESTATE at 859-236-8830

Copyright © 2021 Central Kentucky Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CKARKY-CK8908616)

182 Madison Avenue, Danville, 40422

5 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,606 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Brick Ranch, 5 bedrooms, 2 full bath, mother-in-law suite and main level bedrooms and laundry room.. This home has had updated bedrooms and bathrooms, all fresh paint and new flooring..Move in ready !

For open house information, contact Cynthia Van Winkle, Coldwell Banker VIP Realty, Inc. at 859-236-5450

Copyright © 2021 Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBARKY-20122733)

144 East Mason Avenue, Danville, 40422

4 Beds 2 Baths | $192,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Talk about bang for your buck! Newly remodeled and ready for its new family, this light filled, spacious split-foyer Ranch boasts fresh exterior and interior paint throughout, new interior lighting and hardware, new waterproof LVT flooring and carpet, new kitchen counters, sink and stainless appliances to name just a few of the many updates. Main level features three bedrooms, two full baths, kitchen and open concept living and dining area. Basement area showcases a large family room, additional bedroom, home office, and a large space just perfect for that workshop, craft area or playroom. The home's outdoor space offers a freshly stained deck overlooking a nice backyard and a detached garage complete with a new roof. Four bedrooms under $200,000 with a basement right in the heart of Danville....you better hurry! This one will not last long!

For open house information, contact Julie Grider Tucker, RE/MAX Elite Realty at 859-885-3229

Copyright © 2021 Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBARKY-20119262)

123 Ridge View Road, Danville, 40422

4 Beds 3 Baths | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,114 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Get your hands on this beautiful new listing! Located in the coveted Colonial Heights subdivision, this 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home boast a spacious open layout and updated appliances. With a fully finished basement including a bonus room and large storage closet this home creates comfortability with room to grow. The back deck and lower level patio will allow you to enjoy the indoor and outdoor features of this home throughout the year. Don't let this opportunity pass you by!

For open house information, contact Sidney Darnell, Guerrant Real Estate at 859-236-6680

Copyright © 2021 Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBARKY-20119322)

#Single Family Homes#Restaurants#Financial Advisors#Americans#Centre College#Dexter Real Estate
