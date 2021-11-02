Livingston-curious? These homes are on the market

(Livingston, WI) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Livingston. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1358 County Road Bh, Highland, 53543 3 Beds 2 Baths | $495,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,988 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Successful Sporting Goods/Bait business and very nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home all in one property, right on the road to Blackhawk Lake! It's a perfect setup and sellers have maintained the property beautifully over the last 27 years. Some updates include New storage shed, new flooring in home, new lighting in business, new 3 door cooler, newer well, newer metal roofs on all buildings, blacktop parking lot, some landscaping. Very neat and clean well run business. Home is attached to the business via enclosed breezeway so it is just a sweet setup! Private deck off the back of the home with great views. Call for your private showing today! All measurements are approximate buyer to verify if important.

1075 County Road E, Rewey, 53580 2 Beds 2 Baths | $279,990 | Single Family Residence | 2,508 Square Feet | Built in 1926

Showings Start Friday October 29, 2021. This updated Classic Wisconsin Schoolhouse sits on 2+ beautiful, landscaped acres in peaceful Mifflin Wisconsin. This wonderful home incorporates many original features such as woodwork, floors, 12’ ceilings, school bell in tower and playground equipment with modern amenities. The many updates include: newer roof, remodeled kitchen, 2 remodeled bathrooms, restored bell tower, water filter, some new windows and exterior doors, drinking fountain. The main level includes a master suite and a 2nd bedroom which is 27x23 and could easily be divided into several rooms, a new kitchen, a very large dining and living area and a family room. The basement has 8+’ ceilings and tons of space for lots of possibilities. Parcel ID #s 016-1011.03, 016-1011.B

12954 2Nd St, Fennimore, 53809 3 Beds 2 Baths | $89,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,360 Square Feet | Built in 1900

More pictures to come- 3 bedroom 2 bath home with main floor laundry, bedroom, over sized living room(16x25) with gas fireplace and 2 patio doors to enjoy the outdoors from the deck. Recent updates to include furnace, central air, roof, siding, patio doors, kitchen cabinets, vinyl flooring in kitchen and dining. Home is situated on over 1/2 acre lot in which was recently surveyed. Plenty of room to add a garage, huge garden or what ever you choose. Adjoins 12950 2nd St Fennimore. Currently has a shared well and septic. Seller will provide only shared well agreement with adjoining property. Buyer can purchase 1 tax parcel or BOTH(consists of a 4-5 lots total).

1465 13Th Street, Fennimore, 53809 3 Beds 1 Bath | $79,000 | Single Family Residence | 900 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Simplicity and efficiency in this three bedroom single story home. Welcoming entry to living room with lots of natural light flowing to dining area. Plenty of cabinets in the very functional kitchen. All bedrooms on main floor. Arched doorways and hardwood floors have been preserved that are common this 1950's home. Updated full bathroom. Lots of storage space in the full basement in addition to the laundry area and finished office/hobby room. Exterior is well maintained and should be maintenance free for years to come. Attractive patio space leading to large back yard that includes a garden shed. Do a little math and it's an easy call...own this home for less than you can rent. Call for a closer look today.

