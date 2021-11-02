Check out these houses for sale in Pittsburg

(PITTSBURG, NH) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

1497 Halls Stream Road, Pittsburg, 03592 3 Beds 2 Baths | $319,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,680 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Turnkey home that was completed summer 2020! Interior is finished with beautiful shiny oak floors flowing thru-out the living room, dining area, hallway & 3 bedrooms. Bright airy floor plan allows the sunlight to pour in. Open space that allows easy placement of furniture. Modern kitchen has nice gray tile, ample white cabinets, black counter top & new SS appliances. Double doors in kitchen and living room onto pressure treated deck that wraps to side entrance. 3/4 bath has corner glass shower, washer & dryer, modern sink vanity. Master bedroom has private bath with full tub and double sink vanity, & tiled back splash. The oversized deck is the perfect place to BBQ, sit and relax looking over your huge back yard with wildlife. Two car garage has plenty room for the toys and your vehicles. Everything was well thought out including a 3 bdrm septic design but with an oversize 1500 gal tank, 540' deep drilled well, 1000 gal propane tank that you own allowing for filling at best price, underground utilities. This all sets on a 5+ acre lot that has been manicured for the last 10 yrs prior to construction of this new home. The lawn is already lush green, a mature of hedgerow along the front at the road & sides of property. Home is positioned away from the road & accessed by a well constructed gravel driveway. ATV access, snowmobile trails close-by, in your backyard is Hall Stream. You can't duplicate this home & property for this price! (Subject to seller finding suitable housing)

For open house information, contact Michael Gagne, HomeSmart First Choice Realty at 603-397-3640

3767 North Main Street, Pittsburg, 03592 2 Beds 1 Bath | $99,900 | Single Family Residence | 688 Square Feet | Built in 1948

Affectionately known as "Last Light Cabin", this gem will make a great place to call home away from home while you enjoy all that Pittsburg has to offer. Located at the beginning of famous "Moose Alley" and surrounded by conservation land, you are sure to see lots of wildlife. Also close to all the lakes (you even get a small view of First Connecticut Lake), this would make a great home base for any outdoor enthusiast. Pittsburg is a great playground for fishing, boating, swimming, hunting, hiking, snowmobiling, four-wheeling, and exploring all that Mother Nature has to offer. The camp is also conveniently located close to restaurants, Young's Store, First Lake General Store, and of course well known "Moose Alley Cones". This charming two bedroom cabin has seen many updates in the past three years to include beautiful pine ceilings, walls, and floors, new tin back splash in the kitchen, a very cool reading nook, brand new wiring, a new monitor heater, a sliding barn door, and some new windows. The current owners also lovingly made sure to include some of the cabin's history and charm by keeping the counter with old pictures sunken into it and by keeping the previous owners' original camp signs. There is also an attached storage area and a covered porch. The camp comes mostly furnished right down to the kitchen utensils. Come take a look at this affordable charmer!

For open house information, contact Kimberly Tracy, A Notch Above Real Estate LLC at 603-538-9922

472 Hill Road, Pittsburg, 03592 3 Beds 2 Baths | $329,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,752 Square Feet | Built in 1987

3BR 2-bath Ranch near Young's Store on 6.9 private acres with snowmobile trail access and direct ATV trail access on Hill Road - This home has been meticulously maintained and is truly turn-key. Open concept kitchen/living room area with large island and vaulted ceilings, formal dining area, walk-in pantry, 1 full bath and 1 half bath, 3 bedrooms, laundry room/utility room/office space, and large family room make up this beautiful home. The attached 2-car garage is a real show stopper, neat as a pin, heated, lots of room for vehicles and toys, and has storage above. Outside offers a nice large lawn area, big driveway for plenty of parking for toy haulers, campers, and all of your guests vehicles, a storage shed with carport offering more toy storage, and a large deck looking out over the back of the property with gorgeous views of Mount Magalloway. Just seconds to Young's Store, you are in the heart of Northern Pittsburg recreation. There is even a perfect spot to build an additional cabin should you want it for family or to rent out as an Airbnb...its will never sit empty in this location!

For open house information, contact Joey Sweatt, A Notch Above Real Estate LLC at 603-538-9922