Theodosia, MO

On the hunt for a home in Theodosia? These houses are on the market

 5 days ago

(Theodosia, MO) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Theodosia. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iKIAv_0ckJhatd00

205 Hummingbird Lane, Kissee Mills, 65680

1 Bed 2 Baths | $69,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,169 Square Feet | Built in 1955

FULLY FURNISHED! Come Enjoy this Newly Updated Weekend Getaway! Just 1/2 mile to the Beaver Creek Park on Bull Shoals Lake. Its Simply Adorable! Upgraded Kitchen & Bath. New Wood Flooring. New Front Porch Addition. Room for your Boat on the Side of the home. All Appliances, Washer/Dryer, Pots & Pans, and Furniture Stay. Showers on both the Main & Lower Levels. Shut off Valves for the literally everything in the house for easy Winterization or Extended time away. The Owners thought of Everything. Just Bring your Clothes and You are Ready to Go. So...What are you Waiting For??? Come Enjoy the ''Good Life'' here in Kissee Mills!!!!

For open house information, contact Scott Fraker, Weichert, REALTORS - Good Life at 417-338-4500

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PP4GF_0ckJhatd00

44 Brookfield Drive, Theodosia, 65761

3 Beds 1 Bath | $99,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,005 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Lake Town home for sale at dead end street. Home has new roof 3 years young, Concrete parking pad, Garden spots, Tall mature trees that offer shade for your home and much more. Most Appliances stay . Come give this a look today.

For open house information, contact Duncan Glen Smith, RE/MAX Farm and Home at 417-349-0213

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bMTQJ_0ckJhatd00

2195 Mc 8041, Peel, 72668

2 Beds 2 Baths | $259,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,724 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Custom built two bedroom two bath with office and great room on 10 acres. Located in a secluded area in Peel. Close to Bull Shoals Lake access. Home has a grand entrance that leads to a great room leading out to a panoramic back deck. Spacious bedrooms with tons of storage through out the home. Beautiful wood flooring, brand new private drive and exterior paint. Wildlife galore! This is a must see!

For open house information, contact Telicia Perry, ERA Doty Real Estate at 870-453-2520

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CO4X3_0ckJhatd00

100 Buttran Holler, Thornfield, 65762

3 Beds 2 Baths | $349,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,490 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Cozy log cabin situated in the Mark Twain National Forest! This incredible cabin is constructed of red oak logs and unlike many log homes the interior wall are all wood as well. As you enter the cabin you will notice the inviting open layout and floor to ceiling stone fireplace. There are 3 bedrooms, the third being a loft space with views of the living space below. The home is situated on 14 gorgeous acres and you have porches spanning the entire front and back of the cabin providing plenty of places for relaxing and taking in the scenery around you. Whether you are looking for your own peaceful abode or an income opportunity as an Air B&B this home is sure to impress you. Call today for your private tour.

For open house information, contact Justin Paul Bay, Keller Williams at 417-883-4900

Theodosia Digest

ABOUT

With Theodosia Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

