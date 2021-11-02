Take a look at these homes on the market in Happy

(Happy, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Happy will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

2499 Cr 7, Tulia, 79088 2 Beds 1 Bath | $75,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,034 Square Feet | Built in 1940

This Little White House is what Farmhouse Dreams are made of! It is sitting on 2.74 ACRES & has electricity, a well, 2 barns and a carport. This house needs WORK but the outside stucco looks good, nice metal roof, but it needs a new front window, screen door, and all new flooring but probably needs new plumbing & there is no water heater, no heat or air conditioning and it might need a septic system too. It's a 2 BR 1 BA but has a small breakfast nook, a utility room and SO MUCH CHARM! This could be the greatest little place! The views make it all worthwhile! If you want to own a little piece of Texas off the beaten path but close to everything, this is the place for you! Just 2 minutes to I-27, 40 minutes to Amarillo/1 hr to Lubbock. Come and see for yourself!

For open house information, contact Apryll Van Pelt, Van Pelt Real Estate at 806-627-7789

115 N Pash Ave, Happy, 79042 2 Beds 1 Bath | $18,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,185 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Fixer Upper Special located in Happy, TX, the town without a frown! This cute little house needs some love...it does have beautiful hardwood floors and a pretty open floorplan....it does sit on a large corner lot and have a nice backyard and a metal carport. It is directly across from the school which is a plus and has that vintage feel. Come to Happy and Be Happy!

For open house information, contact Apryll Van Pelt, Van Pelt Real Estate at 806-627-7789

741 N Dallas Avenue, Tulia, 79088 3 Beds 1 Bath | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Come take a look at this beautifully updated home! You'll enjoy using the updated kitchen with beautiful floors, double oven, built in range, and the stained glass window over the sink. Laundry room has been updated with black subway tile on the walls and patterned tile on the floor, as well as a laundry sink in the corner. This open concept home has a beautiful wood burning fireplace in the living room, and a large fire pit in the backyard, for all your friends and family to enjoy. Wainscoting in the hall, and your own private office nook between the bedrooms.

For open house information, contact Danyell Dyslin, Fathom Realty, LLC at 888-455-6040

310 Comanche, Tulia, 79088 4 Beds 6 Baths | $850,000 | Single Family Residence | 8,307 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Once in a Lifetime Opportunity! This magnificent Spanish inspired home was designed and built by the World Renowned Kenneth Wyatt, famous western artist. This was his personal home and business. Wonderful 4BR 6BA home has a finished basement, formal dining room, tons of storage, his and her bathrooms off the master, library, office, 3 fireplaces. The art gallery is 2 story and has a snack bar, fire pole, fireplace, 2 office areas, catwalk and storage galore. This could be a business or living space. The shop has endless possibilities including central air and heat and over 5 separate areas. The gardens outside are amazing and include a prayer garden, water features, courtyards, established trees and a garden area. Too many features to list! Commercial use/variance must be city approved.

For open house information, contact Apryll Van Pelt, Van Pelt Real Estate at 806-627-7789