These condos are for sale in Great River

(GREAT RIVER, NY) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these Great River condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Great River, pulled from our classifieds:

1 Captains Walk, Bay Shore, 11706 3 Beds 3 Baths | $735,000 | Condominium | 2,102 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Wonderful Opportunity in Captains Walk- Waterfront Private Gated Community Located on the Great South Bay. 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Condo. Master Bedroom w/ Master Bathroom and Balcony with Gorgeous Views of the GSB.

For open house information, contact Tammy J Ramsay, Eric G Ramsay Jr Assoc LLC at 631-665-1500

20 Tiffany Court E, Nesconset, 11767 3 Beds 3 Baths | $699,000 | Condominium | 2,033 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Absolutely Stunning Brookfield Model Featuring an Open Floor Plan - 3 BR's, 2 & Half Baths Townhouse in The Highly-Desired Country Pointe 24 Hour Gated Community with Very Appealing Taxes! Premium Location, Move in Condition. Clubhouse with Heated Saltwater Pool with Lifeguard, Two tennis courts, Pickleball, Bocce court. Crown custom molding, Granite counters, Granite center island, all window treatments included, light fixtures, ceiling fans, Hi-hats included. Full finished basement with nice Carpeting and Hi Ceilings with Hi-Hat Lighting. Garage. Fully treed rear yard for summer entertainment on the rear deck. Current Smithtown SD Star $1013. TAXES WITH STAR= $5,996

For open house information, contact Ju Fen Chang, Charles Rutenberg Realty Inc at 516-575-7500

139 Halley Drive, Blue Point, 11772 2 Beds 2 Baths | $615,000 | Condominium | 1,619 Square Feet | Built in 2021

The Vineyards of Blue Point - A 55+ Gated Community - Riesling Residence in the Terraces-1619 sq ft built 2021- Turn Key - 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Condo Corner unit - features an open floor plan Living room w/gas fireplace, Dining Area and Large Eat in Kitchen with Silestone Quartz countertop, Cherrywood cabinets,under cabinet lighting, backsplash,ss appliances, crown and chair rail molding, floor to ceiling windows,custom blinds throughout, balcony overlooking private scenic back with southern exposure. Wood flooring throughout. (see attachment for more detail) Club House and Roof top deck. Private, bright and NEW!!

For open house information, contact Julie Poidomani, Realty Connect USA L I Inc at 631-881-5160

5 Renee Drive, Oakdale, 11769 2 Beds 2 Baths | $459,000 | Condominium | 1,321 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Ranch 2 Br, 2 Full Bath Bentley Model Condo in Windmill Gate. Cathedral ceilings, LR w/ FP, Formal DR, Den, Master En Suite Bedroom, 2nd BR, Hall Bath. Laundry Room and Attached One Car Garage. Attic Storage. Community Clubhouse w/ Kitchen, Exercise Room, Community Pool.

For open house information, contact Michele Bocchichio, Realty Masters North Shore at 631-499-4040