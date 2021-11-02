CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgway, IL

House-hunt Ridgway: What’s on the market

 5 days ago

(RIDGWAY, IL) Looking for a house in Ridgway? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

Check out these listings from around the Ridgway area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OGrCi_0ckJhTfQ00

900 Park Street, Eldorado, 62930

3 Beds 2 Baths | $79,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,456 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Great home completely remodeled in 2021. Kitchen boost lots of cabinets. Nice size laundry room with pantry off kitchen. Dining area is open to the kitchen. Split bedroom floorplan. Master bath features double vanity and walk in shower. Family room has a beautiful bookcase surrounding the wood burning fireplace. 3bd 2ba cute clean ranch home on a corner lot with additional lot. New flooring and paint throughout. AC new 2021, gas furnace new in 2018, stainless steel appliances 2021, 6 new windows 2021, roof 2011. Don't miss out on this house.

For open house information, contact TANYA BUNDREN, RE/MAX INTEGRITY at 618-499-2520

Copyright © 2021 RMLS Alliance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21KndH_0ckJhTfQ00

310 Harvig Avenue, Omaha, 62871

3 Beds 2 Baths | $218,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,580 Square Feet | Built in 2013

From the moment you step onto this property you will fall in love with the fantastic outdoor setting which includes a gazebo with gas fire pit and swings. Perfect for gathering family and friends and the picnic table is included too! Country views to the South from the back yard and from the home. The one level 3 BR 2 BA ranch was built in 2013 and has open concept living/dining. The eat in kitchen has crisp white cabinetry and nearly new refrigerator and range. The dishwasher and microwave also pass. There is an office nook and spacious pantry cabinet tucked in the kitchen as well. Adjoining laundry has new washer/dryer that will stay. Spacious living/dining area has oak hardwood flooring. Primary bedroom has en-suite with vaulted ceiling, separate tub/shower and walk-in closet. There are 2 more bedrooms and a guest bath. Just off the kitchen we find a sun porch perfect for hobbies, extra entertaining space or even a home business. Attached 1 car garage includes the portable generator and upright freezer. Detached 24x30 garage/workshop is heated/cooled and has extra 6' concrete covered porch. Room for all your vehicles and toys inside and a spot for your grill on the porch. Water spicket is available right outside to wash vehicles, water your garden, etc. Property is on .55 acre and has been surveyed.

For open house information, contact Julie Shearer, OLIVER LAND AUCTION & REALTY at 618-384-9977

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47BUsk_0ckJhTfQ00

13375 Hwy 141, New Haven, 62867

2 Beds 2 Baths | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,250 Square Feet | Built in None

This 2 bed, 2 bath modular home would make a perfect weekend retreat for the outdoor enthusiast or full time home for someone desiring privacy on their own 4.67 acres. The home has open living and dining space right off of the kitchen. All appliances, including washer/dryer, are included. The property also includes 2 large buildings with concrete floors (one with wood burner, electric, water, and bathroom facilities). The property is adjacent to the Little Wabash River and includes some wooded acreage.

For open house information, contact Nikki Edwards, NFE Realty LLC at 618-384-1185

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS.

With Ridgway News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

