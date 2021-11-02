Check out these Seligman homes on the market

(Seligman, AZ) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Seligman. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

25655 W Fort Rock Road, Seligman, 86337 3 Beds 2 Baths | $154,400 | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Fantastic location with on-grid electric. Rural location but close to town. On paved, county maintained road. Enjoy the cool breezes on the large front covered porch. 2006 doublewide with split floorplan, living room, family room and dining room with built-in china cabinet. Barn with hay loft is built around two trailers and would make a great workshop. Circular driveway is cindered. Two RV hookups with water, electric and septic.Needs some cleanup and roof repair but would make a great rental / starter home / downsize home. Washer & dryer do not convey.

43275 N Anvil Rock Road, Seligman, 86337 3 Beds 2 Baths | $324,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,920 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Immaculately maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath on almost 12 acres of land with gorgeous views in every direction. The home features a large eat in kitchen with center island, indoor laundry room, master bedroom with large sitting room/office, split floor plan and efficient wood burning stove in the spacious and open living room. The home has grid tied electricity for easy financing, a private septic system and a large rain water catchment system with over 5,000 gallons for containment. This property is located on Anvil Rock Rd just 1.6 miles of dirt roads, making for incredibly easy access. The property is fully fenced with upgraded wood stays and a walking trail around the perimeter, along with several outbuildings, a gazebo, 1/2 basketball court and plenty of room for animals. Several composite decks allow you to sit outside comfortably and enjoy your piece of land year around at an elevation of 5700'. The exterior of the home was recently repainted and the entire grounds are very well kept. Seller is offering the buyer a home warranty plan. Ask for details. This home shows beautifully! Schedule your appointment to come out and see it quickly before it's gone.

56400 N Shadow Mountain Parkway, Seligman, 86337 1 Bed 1 Bath | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,050 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Make your great escape to the mountains of Arizona, living off-grid in a Quonset hut with access, privacy and a 2 car attached garage. No HOA. Low Maintenance home and landscaping create more free time for you to enjoy the area with the many places to ride horses, ATV, and hike all around. Fully fenced 2 acres, out buildings, all designed for the look and feel of a home with the sturdiness and attributes only offered by this style of home. Bring your horses and other critters. Horse Corral and barn/hay barn are on site. Good dirt roads to the property.

22300 W Picacho Avenue, Seligman, 86337 2 Beds 1 Bath | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,072 Square Feet | Built in 1949

This is a rare opportunity to own a home in town, only one block from famous Rt 66, new septic system, double lot size, imagine sitting on this front porch looking at this beautifully manicured yard, newly remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops, lots of cabinets, flooring, 2 RV gates, electric, gas, water, all on the property, completely fenced, work shop, chicken coop, 2 wind generators, matures apple trees, irrigation, covered patio, custom eat-in breakfast corner bench with storage, security doors,

