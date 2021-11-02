Take a look at these homes for sale in Coleville

(Coleville, CA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Coleville. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

114813 Us Highway 395, Topaz, 96133 4 Beds 2 Baths | $439,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,159 Square Feet | Built in 2005

MOVE IN READY! A dream home awaits you. Custom Built 4 bedroom, 2 bath home located in Topaz, Ca. minutes from the lake. This Home is printine both inside and out. It features a gourmet kitchen & hardwood cabinets-all major applianc&granite countertops. Adjacent breakfast area. Laminate wood flooring throughout the main living area for easy upkeep. Large living room with custom stone fireplace and built in opening for your entertainment center. Flows nicely into a large formal dining room with surrounding picture windows giving you great views of the immaculate landscaping and garden areas. Entire dining room in on remote control blinds. Lovely vinyl decking where you can enjoy the Sierra Mountain Ranges. Storage Shed, 2 car garage. Fruit trees! Flower garden and room for vegetable garden. Extra bedroom can be used for an office!. Privacy and seclusion with security fencing. Complete with a whole house generator. Located just a 10 miinutes south of Topaz Lake and 1 hour from Lake Tahoe. A short drive to Bridgeport and Mammoth Lakes with world renowned recreation and more ski resorts. Near historic Bodie and the Eastern Entrance of the Yosemite Gateway. The entire area is world famous for the best recreation in the Eastern Sierra, such as hunting, lake, stream and river fishing, hiking, camping deer hunting and spectacular camping. The Eastern Sierra has so much to offer and you can live in the midst of it all. Call for more information. Too many details to mention. Easy Show! All inspections have been completed. This is truely move in ready!

349 Mule Deer, Walker, Ca, 96107 2 Beds 2 Baths | $241,500 | Manufactured Home | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 1981

BACK ON MARKET at no fault of the home. Previous buyers' contingent home fell out of escrow and buyers could not complete the sale.

119 Lake Manor Place, Crowley Lake, 96107 3 Beds 2 Baths | $499,900 | Condominium | 1,611 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Great 3 bedroom condo in Crowley lake, updated wood floors, pellet stove, great light and location. Tucked away in the Sierra Nevada Mountains this is just minutes away from hiking and fishing.

