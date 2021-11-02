CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coleville, CA

Take a look at these homes for sale in Coleville

Coleville Post
Coleville Post
 5 days ago

(Coleville, CA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Coleville. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Re7A7_0ckJhP8W00

114813 Us Highway 395, Topaz, 96133

4 Beds 2 Baths | $439,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,159 Square Feet | Built in 2005

MOVE IN READY! A dream home awaits you. Custom Built 4 bedroom, 2 bath home located in Topaz, Ca. minutes from the lake. This Home is printine both inside and out. It features a gourmet kitchen & hardwood cabinets-all major applianc&granite countertops. Adjacent breakfast area. Laminate wood flooring throughout the main living area for easy upkeep. Large living room with custom stone fireplace and built in opening for your entertainment center. Flows nicely into a large formal dining room with surrounding picture windows giving you great views of the immaculate landscaping and garden areas. Entire dining room in on remote control blinds. Lovely vinyl decking where you can enjoy the Sierra Mountain Ranges. Storage Shed, 2 car garage. Fruit trees! Flower garden and room for vegetable garden. Extra bedroom can be used for an office!. Privacy and seclusion with security fencing. Complete with a whole house generator. Located just a 10 miinutes south of Topaz Lake and 1 hour from Lake Tahoe. A short drive to Bridgeport and Mammoth Lakes with world renowned recreation and more ski resorts. Near historic Bodie and the Eastern Entrance of the Yosemite Gateway. The entire area is world famous for the best recreation in the Eastern Sierra, such as hunting, lake, stream and river fishing, hiking, camping deer hunting and spectacular camping. The Eastern Sierra has so much to offer and you can live in the midst of it all. Call for more information. Too many details to mention. Easy Show! All inspections have been completed. This is truely move in ready!

For open house information, contact Georgette Noble, Georgette Marie Noble at 760-616-4163

Copyright © 2021 Mammoth Lakes Board of REALTORS &#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLBORCA-210531)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fp2ZA_0ckJhP8W00

349 Mule Deer, Walker, Ca, 96107

2 Beds 2 Baths | $241,500 | Manufactured Home | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 1981

BACK ON MARKET at no fault of the home. Previous buyers' contingent home fell out of escrow and buyers could not complete the sale.

For open house information, contact Sarah Koontz, Intero at 775-783-5330

Copyright © 2021 Northern Nevada Regional MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NNRMLS-210012566)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JZ6cv_0ckJhP8W00

119 Lake Manor Place, Crowley Lake, 96107

3 Beds 2 Baths | $499,900 | Condominium | 1,611 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Great 3 bedroom condo in Crowley lake, updated wood floors, pellet stove, great light and location. Tucked away in the Sierra Nevada Mountains this is just minutes away from hiking and fishing.

For open house information, contact Randi Pritchard, Eastern Sierra Realty at 760-873-4161

Copyright © 2021 Inyo County MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IMLSCA-2311837)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Surgeon general: Administration 'prepared to defend' vaccine mandate

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said President Biden 's administration is ready to fight for the implementation of a vaccine requirement for large businesses following a court ruling that went against the federal mandate. "The president and the administration wouldn't have put these requirements in place if they didn't think they...
U.S. POLITICS
NBC News

'Broken and devastated': Kylie Jenner responds to Astroworld festival tragedy

Kylie Jenner released a statement on Instagram early Sunday about the deaths that occurred at her boyfriend Travis Scott's Astroworld music festival in Houston, Texas. At least eight people died and dozens more were injured during Scott's performance on Friday when a crowd surge crushed concertgoers. "Travis and I are...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
State
Nevada State
City
Bridgeport, CA
City
Mammoth Lakes, CA
City
Coleville, CA
CBS News

Iraqi prime minister survives assassination attempt with armed drones

Erbil, Iraq — Iraq's prime minister was unharmed in an attack by an explosive-laden drone on his residence in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, officials said Sunday. Iraqi state media described the attack as an assassination attempt on the prime minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi. In a televised video message, al-Kadhimi said...
MIDDLE EAST
CBS News

Bomb threats called into multiple Ivy League universities

Brown, Cornell and Columbia University evacuated parts of their campuses on Sunday after receiving bomb threats, just days after another bomb threat was reported at Yale University. It is not clear if the threats are connected, and no suspect has been publicly identified connected to any of the calls, which were all later deemed to be false threats.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hill

'SNL' parodies Aaron Rodgers's position on vaccines

“Saturday Night Live” parodied Aaron Rodgers’s position on vaccines during the sketch comedy show’s latest episode, shining a light on the controversy surrounding the Green Bay Packers quarterback. Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 last week, which stirred questions regarding his vaccination status. In August, the quarterback said he was “immunized,”...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fruit Trees#Vegetable Garden#Camping#Storage Shed#The Eastern Sierra
Coleville Post

Coleville Post

Coleville, CA
11
Followers
372
Post
619
Views
ABOUT

With Coleville Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy