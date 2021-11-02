Homes for sale in Longville: New listings

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(LONGVILLE, MN) Looking for a house in Longville? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Check out these listings from around the Longville area:

2482 County 7 Ne, Longville, 56655

6 Beds 4 Baths | $400,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,132 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Longville Country Estate, this "Ponderosa" has a combined 6 bedrooms and 4 baths on 3 separate levels. A split entry foyer separates the home and the attached Dbl garage. The main living area upstairs features vaulted knotty pine ceilings over a spacious eat-in kitchen, dining, and living. A sun deck is off the dining to the south with a grilling deck off the living to the north, with views of the back pasture. 2 full baths and 3 possible bedrooms upstairs (one now a den). The master suite is 15x28. Lower level features a large family room with a free standing wood stove, a dry bar and game area, 2 additional bedrooms and a 3/4 bath. A separate 26x28 apartment or guest quarters has an additional kitchen, dining, living, bedroom, 3/4 bath and laundry, plus its own deck. 25 acres of level hardwoods, oaks, maples, aspen and birch, with plenty of fields, food plots and trails throughout. The detached garage has a 12' lean-to for the boat and a chicken coop round out the structures !

For open house information, contact Patrick Moran, Moran Realty at 218-363-2240

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6111103)

7376 County 8 Ne, Longville, 56655

4 Beds 3 Baths | $705,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,702 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Escape to your secluded Town Line Lake home down your winding, private driveway. Surrounded by mature oaks and pines rests this 4 bedroom, 3 bath retreat on nearly 38 acres. Close to snowmobile trails, you can enjoy winter days in your lower-level family room with its wood-burning fireplace and cozy knotty pine ceilings and walls. The main level is quality built with its granite countertops, floor-to-ceiling windows, jacuzzi tub, gas fireplace and maple floors. A beautiful open room next to the kitchen would make an excellent home office. The open floor plan and spacious deck bode well for large family gatherings and the central cleaning system make clean-up a breeze. Enjoy extra long Minnesota summers with your Southern exposure and level lot to your 3,790’ of lakeshore. Not only is there an attached 2 car garage, but the property boasts an additional oversized 2 car garage. There’s also a second shed perfect for gardening or fishing/hunting supplies. Make this your family legacy.

For open house information, contact Melanie Mix, Heartland Real Estate at 218-363-6100

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6068127)

2997 Stoney Creek Road Ne, Longville, 56655

3 Beds 2 Baths | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,692 Square Feet | Built in 1985

You’ll love the outstanding sunset views over Wabedo Lake from this 3 bed / 2 bath lake home! Built near the waters edge you feel like you’re right on the lake. You’ll enjoy the excellent fishing and boating the Wabedo and Little Boy chain of lakes offers.. Wabedo offers incredible walleye, musky, and panfishing and you can also boat to Little Boy lake for double the fun! The maintenance free landscaping of boulder retaining walls and cut granite steps will leave you time to enjoy the lake, thousands of acres of public land for ATV’s/ hunting/hiking, and hanging out in friendly small town Longville. The 24 x 28 garage gives you storage room for your up north toys and tools. Start your up north adventure here on Wabedo Lake!

For open house information, contact Bill Hansen, Bill Hansen Realty/Longville at 218-363-2306

Copyright © 2021 Greater Lakes Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GLARMN-6113542)

3998 Teters Bay Trail Ne, Remer, 56672

1 Bed 0 Bath | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 414 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Here’s your opportunity to enjoy one of Minnesota’s most sought-after lakes. Thunder Lake is unique with its dense cedar and boulder shoreline, giving it a true “up-north” feel. This vintage cottage with its knotty pine interior rests among mature cedar trees on a level 1.8 acres. With 112’ of hard bottom shoreline and miles of ATV trails, there’s plenty of recreation to be had on, in, and off the water! Thunder Lake has an amazing 18’ clarity and boasts above-average numbers of walleye. After a day of fishing and recreation, boat to the local restaurant for drinks and dinner. Make these sunrise’s your own.

For open house information, contact Melanie Mix, Heartland Real Estate at 218-363-6100

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6119209)

