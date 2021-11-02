On the hunt for a home in Meadview? These houses are on the market

(Meadview, AZ) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Meadview will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

30380 N Dutton Drive, Meadview, 86444 3 Beds 2 Baths | $145,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,160 Square Feet | Built in 2001

20 minutes to South Cove Lake Mead - Sharp one owner residence - Meticulously maintained - Security doors - 30 x 40 garage/ 10 x 16 doors - Block retainer - Window screens - Central Meadview - City water - Paved road - Joshua trees - South Rim view - This home is ready for it's new owner - Please call for details

210 E Galloway Drive, Meadview, 86444 3 Beds 2 Baths | $325,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,920 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Look No Further...you have just found your Forever Meadview Home. Built with love and attention to detail, this property truly utilizes the best use of the land from every angle. Freshly Painted with warm inviting color outside and cool relaxing color inside. Elevated Front Yard is Fully Fenced with Block & Stucco and accented with Wrought Iron. Covered Patio provides impressive Panoramic Views of the Grand Wash Cliffs for beautiful sunrises, sunsets and stargazing. All the House you need with approximately 1920 Sq Ft of Living Space boasting a Great Room with Open and Split Floor Plan. Eat-In Island Kitchen with Breakfast and Office Nook and ample Counters and Cupboards. Owner Bedroom has Twin Walk-In Closets and Large Bath with Dual Sinks, Garden Tub and Walk-In Shower. 2 Nice Sized Guest Bedrooms and Bath. Utility Room with Separate Pantry and All Appliances Stay including Washer and Dryer. Oversized Detached Pull-Through Metal Garage that will house 4 Cars or any combination of Recreational Toy Vehicles. Workshop Area, too. Plenty of room for RV Parking and even an extra vacant lot for many options. Too much to tell you here, so please call and let us show you around. Near Launch Ramp to Lake Mead for exceptional boating, fishing and recreational opportunities. ATV Trails throughout the area. Near Downtown District for restaurants, shops and amenities. Come see all that Meadview has to offer!

340 W Iceberg Canyon Drive, Meadview, 86444 2 Beds 1 Bath | $55,900 | Manufactured Home | 672 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Owner will carry! 2 bedroom, 1 bath home on cul-de-sac in Meadview! Access to community pool, facility buildings with activities for all ages like mini golf, basketball court, tennis court and shuffleboard! Other important features include: *Covered carport parking *Chain link fencing *Open floor plan *Casual dining with eat in kitchen *Kitchen pantry *Bedrooms with built-in storage *Full guest bath *Large covered patio *Storage shed. Located less than 15 minutes from Lake Mead with boat launch, great fishing, boating and other watersports! Seller is a licensed Real Estate agent in the state of Arizona.

415 E Stanton Drive, Meadview, 86444 3 Beds 2 Baths | $185,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,372 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Meadview Home that is all Set Up for you Now and shows like a model! Sparkling Clean and Dressed Up with all the appointments for immediate enjoyment. 3Bed/2Bath Split Plan with Cathedral Ceilings, Large Eat-In Kitchen, Semi-Formal Dining Room and Living Room with Wood Burning Fireplace for added ambiance. Beautiful Panoramic Views of the Grand Wash Cliffs and West Rim of the Grand Canyon from inside the home and outside as well on Covered Stamped Concrete Deck. Near Launch Ramp to Lake Mead for exceptional boating, fishing and recreational opportunities. ATV Trails throughout the area. Near Downtown District for convenient amenities including shops and restaurants. Come See all that Meadview has to offer!

