Lincoln-curious? These homes are on the market

(Lincoln, MT) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Lincoln. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

110 Seventh Avenue, Lincoln, 59639 2 Beds 1 Bath | $185,000 | Manufactured Home | 850 Square Feet | Built in 1962

💲💲PRICE IMPROVEMENT🤑 $185,000😍WAY TO YOUR DREAM SPACE🏠BEAUTIFUL PARK LIKE SITTING‼ Own it in time to celebrate the holidays🦃🎅🏻‼ If you love the great outdoors & small town living, Lincoln is the place for you! Welcome yourself home and fulfill your Montana dream!! This is a picturesque lot nestled amoung the trees, with the potential to add your own touches. 2 bed, 1 bath, metal roof with blown in insulation, axles, wheels and tongue still attached. 30 x 35 shop with addition, concrete floor, corner vented welding area, 3 phase power, 3 sandpoint wells. Firewood on the porch included. Call Brenda Stark at 406-465-5713 or 406-793-1937, or your real estate professional

For open house information, contact Brenda Stark, Keller Williams Capital Realty at 406-449-2181

206 6Th Avenue, Lincoln, 59639 3 Beds 1 Bath | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 978 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Own your getaway home right in the town of Lincoln. 2 blocks from downtown Lincoln and minutes from the mountains, rivers and streams. Updated flooring, cabinets and bathroom features and well maintained by owners. This will NOT last long.

For open house information, contact Jake Doubek, Century 21 Heritage Realty at 406-443-1432