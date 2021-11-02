CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, MT

Lincoln-curious? These homes are on the market

Lincoln Times
Lincoln Times
 5 days ago

(Lincoln, MT) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Lincoln. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qZury_0ckJhKy700

110 Seventh Avenue, Lincoln, 59639

2 Beds 1 Bath | $185,000 | Manufactured Home | 850 Square Feet | Built in 1962

💲💲PRICE IMPROVEMENT🤑 $185,000😍WAY TO YOUR DREAM SPACE🏠BEAUTIFUL PARK LIKE SITTING‼ Own it in time to celebrate the holidays🦃🎅🏻‼ If you love the great outdoors & small town living, Lincoln is the place for you! Welcome yourself home and fulfill your Montana dream!! This is a picturesque lot nestled amoung the trees, with the potential to add your own touches. 2 bed, 1 bath, metal roof with blown in insulation, axles, wheels and tongue still attached. 30 x 35 shop with addition, concrete floor, corner vented welding area, 3 phase power, 3 sandpoint wells. Firewood on the porch included. Call Brenda Stark at 406-465-5713 or 406-793-1937, or your real estate professional

For open house information, contact Brenda Stark, Keller Williams Capital Realty at 406-449-2181

Copyright © 2021 Montana Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MWMTAR-22114105)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fAtvC_0ckJhKy700

206 6Th Avenue, Lincoln, 59639

3 Beds 1 Bath | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 978 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Own your getaway home right in the town of Lincoln. 2 blocks from downtown Lincoln and minutes from the mountains, rivers and streams. Updated flooring, cabinets and bathroom features and well maintained by owners. This will NOT last long.

For open house information, contact Jake Doubek, Century 21 Heritage Realty at 406-443-1432

Copyright © 2021 Montana Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MWMTAR-22109502)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Surgeon general: Administration 'prepared to defend' vaccine mandate

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said President Biden 's administration is ready to fight for the implementation of a vaccine requirement for large businesses following a court ruling that went against the federal mandate. "The president and the administration wouldn't have put these requirements in place if they didn't think they...
U.S. POLITICS
NBC News

'Broken and devastated': Kylie Jenner responds to Astroworld festival tragedy

Kylie Jenner released a statement on Instagram early Sunday about the deaths that occurred at her boyfriend Travis Scott's Astroworld music festival in Houston, Texas. At least eight people died and dozens more were injured during Scott's performance on Friday when a crowd surge crushed concertgoers. "Travis and I are...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montana State
Montana Real Estate
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Business
City
Lincoln, MT
CBS News

Iraqi prime minister survives assassination attempt with armed drones

Erbil, Iraq — Iraq's prime minister was unharmed in an attack by an explosive-laden drone on his residence in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, officials said Sunday. Iraqi state media described the attack as an assassination attempt on the prime minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi. In a televised video message, al-Kadhimi said...
MIDDLE EAST
CBS News

Bomb threats called into multiple Ivy League universities

Brown, Cornell and Columbia University evacuated parts of their campuses on Sunday after receiving bomb threats, just days after another bomb threat was reported at Yale University. It is not clear if the threats are connected, and no suspect has been publicly identified connected to any of the calls, which were all later deemed to be false threats.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hill

'SNL' parodies Aaron Rodgers's position on vaccines

“Saturday Night Live” parodied Aaron Rodgers’s position on vaccines during the sketch comedy show’s latest episode, shining a light on the controversy surrounding the Green Bay Packers quarterback. Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 last week, which stirred questions regarding his vaccination status. In August, the quarterback said he was “immunized,”...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mt#Heritage Realty
Lincoln Times

Lincoln Times

Lincoln, MT
24
Followers
290
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lincoln Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy