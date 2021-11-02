Check out these townhomes for sale in Coffee Springs

(COFFEE SPRINGS, AL) If you’re on the market for a home in Coffee Springs, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.

Contrary to the perceptions of some, townhouses also often provide a strong value compared to traditional homes. When compared in a given neighborhood, townhomes have been shown to often be more affordable than standalone homes - and with smaller lot sizes their property taxes can also be lower than conventional homes, while their HOA fees can be lower than condos.

If you’re interested in townhomes, take a look at these selections from our classifieds:

109 Peregrine Way, Enterprise, 36330 2 Beds 3 Baths | $142,500 | Townhouse | 1,575 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Lovely Brick Townhome - Stainless steel appliances updated in March 2021. Clubhouse and Pool access Huge Pantry/ Storage area Both bedrooms have their own full bathrooms

147 Spring View Drive, Enterprise, 36330 2 Beds 3 Baths | $122,000 | Townhouse | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Privacy,Wood,Great for INVESTORS! Very well-maintained in excellent condition, comes with ALL the appliances including frig, washer & dryer...and guess what? A HOME WARRANTY TOO!! Less than 7 minutes to the Ft. Rucker Gate!! Amenity fees currently $45/mo include swimming pool/clubhouse, lawncare and pest control. Call today for your showing appointment.,

174 Concord Avenue, Enterprise, 36330 2 Beds 2 Baths | $140,000 | Townhouse | 1,518 Square Feet | Built in 2009

GREAT CONVENIENT LOCATION!!! This is a beautiful town-home with a spacious open floor plan!!! It boasts a grand room with a tray ceiling! It has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, all one story lay out!! Private fenced in back yard! It is conveniently located in the Wakefield Subdivision off of Rucker Boulevard! It has a spacious foyer entry that opens to the den and dining! Charming chair railing and stainless steel appliances in kitchen with an eat in bar counter, it has an ample pantry closet, low maintenance tile floors, and the washer & dryer are included. There are monthly HOA fees that cover the lawn care, pool care and maintenance of the clubhouse. So convenient!!! It is only minutes from the Ft. Rucker gate, area schools & shopping. Call today to schedule your showing!

806 Lee Street, Enterprise, 36330 3 Beds 3 Baths | $215,500 | Townhouse | 3,047 Square Feet | Built in 1983

" THE GATES" THE BEST TOWNHOMES IN ENTERPRISE !!! UNIQUE CUSTOM DESIGNED HOME, Walk into a grand entrance way ,Built in bookcase and cabinets , over 3047 sg. ft per owner. Beautiful molding in this home . Large courtyard with a storage shed. 3 bedrooms and 3 baths Master bedroom has a sitting area , Master Bath has a jetted tub and separate shower . This home is a must see . Updated pictures to come. Home is vacant please call Mary before showing 334-389-0395 Parties to satisfy themselves with all information.

