Check out these homes for sale in Springdale now

(Springdale, WA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Springdale will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

3199 Bulldog Creek, Valley, 99181 3 Beds 2 Baths | $399,500 | Manufactured Home | 1,760 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Pond Lovers! Fish your own Private 2+ acre pond feed spring feed, 23+ acres of timber and Meadows in 4 parcels, MFH 3bd 2 ba over looking pond & mountains, live in it while you build your dream home, Two super shops 40x108 for all your toys and then some! Turn shop into stable, meadow for horses, RV parking & dump Easy access to 395 yet has nice private setting on end of private dr. One of kind property, call for showing today

3265 Bulldog Creek Rd, Valley, 99181 2 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,380 Square Feet | Built in None

Older rancher on 1.52 acres just one mile South of Valley, Wa. New roof in the last 8 years. The family is in the process of getting their mother's things cleaned out. This is an older rancher that needs some TLC. The acreage is a bit run down. Trees needs to be trimmed and the grass mowed. This had a gorgeous front yard and could be once again. The property has several outbuildings. The property needs to be a cash sale and is going to be sold as is. The family will be cleaning out the house the best they can but no funds to make any repair.

4040 Springdale-Hunters Rd, Springdale, 99173 5 Beds 3 Baths | $499,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,562 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Secluded open concept home on acreage. Main home feature over 2500 sq. ft. of living space with lots of updates. 5 large bedrooms with 2.5 bathrooms, living room, family/playroom, large kitchen with lots of cabinets and custom counter tops. PLUS BONUS Guest Home ADA accessible has pellet stove. Fenced back yard and garden space, large shop, and plenty room for pastures, Great well 18 GPM. Easy commute to Spokane. Call today for a private tour.

33275 Se Kaylin, Valley, 99181 1 Bed 1 Bath | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 640 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Serene lake views from 1 bedroom, 1 bath 640-sq-ft vacation cottage. Eligible for membership in the Van Dissel Beach Club for small yearly fee. Bedroom large enough to sleep 4. Cozy fireplace insert for warming up after fall hunting forays, winter ice fishing, skiing at 49 Degrees North. snowshoeing or snowmobiling. Summer activities in this recreational paradise include swimming, boating, fishing, hiking and bicycling. Small bunk house and good-size storage shed, both with electricity, included. Home is insulated. Less than an hour from Spokane and 15 minutes to Chewelah

