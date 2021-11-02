Condo-hunt Buxton: See what’s on the market now

(BUXTON, NC) It’s easy to think of the equity of home ownership and the ease of living in a managed building as being mutually exclusive — but these Buxton condos offer the best of both worlds.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Buxton, pulled from our classifieds:

41057 Nc 12 Highway, Avon, 27915 2 Beds 2 Baths | $299,000 | Condominium | 1,080 Square Feet | Built in None

You'll love the OCEAN VIEWS from this TOP floor, END unit condo in Avon! Currently in a rental program doing great income! Swoon over the high ceilings that make for a bright and airy space to enjoy beach living. Make this sweetspot your oasis away from home or a perfect investment property. Enjoy coffee as the sun rises on the covered deck. Great floor plan with bedrooms separated by the living area for privacy. (see the virtual tour) Location is prime with easy walking or biking to restaurants, shops and the pier! Islander Condos have a boardwalk to the ocean and and a beautiful association pool. All new windows and sliding door, new water heater in place. Lots to love about this lovely condo and Avon village! Come take a look!

For open house information, contact April Contestable, Vacasa North Carolina dba Vacasa - Avon at 252-489-4333

58822 Marina Way, Hatteras, 27943 1 Bed 1 Bath | $175,000 | Condominium | 540 Square Feet | Built in None

Sound side living at Villas of Hatteras Landing. Nice view over marsh looking towards Pamlico sound.

For open house information, contact Dan Johnson, Midgett Realty - Hatteras at 252-986-6321