CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
De Soto, MO

Check out these homes on the De Soto market now

De Soto Journal
De Soto Journal
 5 days ago

(De Soto, MO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in De Soto will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OwZll_0ckJhFYU00

0 Alexander I @ Providence, Herculaneum, 63028

3 Beds 2 Baths | $248,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,559 Square Feet | Built in None

TBB - You will love this beautiful, 3 bed, 2 bath home. Tons of room in the almost 1600 sq. ft. home with a wonderful floor plan.Lots of quality standard features & many options to choose from. Price shown is base price. Photo is similar home & may show optional features. Enjoy subdivision swimming pool, tennis court, basketball court and playground. Sales office open Wed-Sun 12-4, also by appt.

For open house information, contact Rhonda Overberg, RE/MAX Best Choice at 636-931-7272

Copyright © 2021 MARIS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MARISMO-19089431)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IOgqp_0ckJhFYU00

1 Timber Wolf Valley/Dalhousie, Festus, 63028

3 Beds 2 Baths | $289,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,300 Square Feet | Built in None

DISPLAY (HAZELTINE RANCH MODEL) LOCATED @ 3200 BIG PINEY IS OPEN FRIDAY- TUESDAY FROM 12-4 OR BY APPOINTMENT. ALL PHASES ARE NOW OPEN! STUNNING NEW HOMES ARE NOW AVAILABLE AT TIMBER WOLF VALLEY! Offering wooded lots, views, and walkouts available. This Series offers Ranches, 1.5 Stories and 2-Story designs ranging from $179,900 to $299,900 ALL BASE PRICES INCLUDE STONE ACCENTS, ARCHITECTURAL SHINGLES, AND BRICK MAILBOXES AND MUCH MORE. This neighborhood exudes a rich and sophisticated look with surprising affordability! Multiple floor plans from which to choose,we will help you find that perfect fit for you and your family! USDA 100% FINANCING AVAILABLE. CALL FOR AN INFORMATIONAL PACKET ON OUR COMMUNITY TODAY!

For open house information, contact Jill Busby, RE/MAX Gold II at 314-756-4070

Copyright © 2021 MARIS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MARISMO-20017929)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ramcp_0ckJhFYU00

809 Charmaine Drive, Bonne Terre, 63628

3 Beds 2 Baths | $259,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,360 Square Feet | Built in None

New Home is almost complete! 3 bedroom, 2 full bath ranch with full walkout basement and 2 car attached garage. Partial brick front & native cedar posts. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout. 5" base trim. Kitchen features upgraded oak cabinets with white rock stain, crown mold, stainless appliances, subway tile backsplash, garbage disposal and pantry. Master bedoorm features walk-in closet and a full bathroom with 5' walk-in shower. Main floor laundry. 8'x14' composite deck. 22'x6' covered front porch. 2 car attached garage. Full walkout basement with roughed-in plumbing for future bathroom is ready for your finishes. 10-2-1 warranty. Terre du Lac is a private lake community just an hour south of St. Louis! 16 lakes, fishing, boating, swimming, golf, country club.

For open house information, contact Vanessa Krieg, Realty Executives Five Star at 931-980-0

Copyright © 2021 MARIS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MARISMO-21074682)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1phdHh_0ckJhFYU00

10523 Glen Oaks Drive, Festus, 63028

5 Beds 5 Baths | $759,900 | Single Family Residence | 5,371 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Outstanding Custom Home with 2+"parklike" acre corner lot, Outstanding home offering 5000+ sq ft. 5 bed rooms 4.5 bath private office could be 6th bed rm or in-laws space with private exterior entrance. Covered front porch with Glisening Formal Entry foyer, surrounded by Formal living rm/music room & formal Dining rm. Formal living room Soaring Atrium windows , custom niche wall surrounds the fireplace. Large custom Kitchen offers abundance of cabinetry & counter space, adjoining Hearth room with fireplace that walks out to covered deck over looking pool/patio. Main floor laundry with adding storage just off 3 car over size garage. Main flr private master suite sure to empress. Includes his & hers vanities & closets. Soaking tub & private lavatory. Upper level offers: 2nd bed rm with private bath, 3&4 bed rms with jack and Jill private bath. lower level offers 5th bed rm,full bath with pool access, family rm with 3rd Fire Place. game room and wet bar, french doors to Pool area.

For open house information, contact Claudia Counsell, Realty Executives Five Star at 931-980-0

Copyright © 2021 MARIS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MARISMO-20081530)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Surgeon general: Administration 'prepared to defend' vaccine mandate

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said President Biden 's administration is ready to fight for the implementation of a vaccine requirement for large businesses following a court ruling that went against the federal mandate. "The president and the administration wouldn't have put these requirements in place if they didn't think they...
U.S. POLITICS
NBC News

'Broken and devastated': Kylie Jenner responds to Astroworld festival tragedy

Kylie Jenner released a statement on Instagram early Sunday about the deaths that occurred at her boyfriend Travis Scott's Astroworld music festival in Houston, Texas. At least eight people died and dozens more were injured during Scott's performance on Friday when a crowd surge crushed concertgoers. "Travis and I are...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
De Soto, MO
Local
Missouri Real Estate
Local
Missouri Business
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
CBS News

Iraqi prime minister survives assassination attempt with armed drones

Erbil, Iraq — Iraq's prime minister was unharmed in an attack by an explosive-laden drone on his residence in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, officials said Sunday. Iraqi state media described the attack as an assassination attempt on the prime minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi. In a televised video message, al-Kadhimi said...
MIDDLE EAST
CBS News

Bomb threats called into multiple Ivy League universities

Brown, Cornell and Columbia University evacuated parts of their campuses on Sunday after receiving bomb threats, just days after another bomb threat was reported at Yale University. It is not clear if the threats are connected, and no suspect has been publicly identified connected to any of the calls, which were all later deemed to be false threats.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hill

'SNL' parodies Aaron Rodgers's position on vaccines

“Saturday Night Live” parodied Aaron Rodgers’s position on vaccines during the sketch comedy show’s latest episode, shining a light on the controversy surrounding the Green Bay Packers quarterback. Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 last week, which stirred questions regarding his vaccination status. In August, the quarterback said he was “immunized,”...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Custom Home#Plumbing#Jack And Jill#Atrium#Wed Sun 12 4#Hazeltine Ranch#Usda#New Home#White Rock
De Soto Journal

De Soto Journal

De Soto, MO
161
Followers
473
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With De Soto Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy