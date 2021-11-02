Check out these homes on the De Soto market now

(De Soto, MO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in De Soto will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

0 Alexander I @ Providence, Herculaneum, 63028 3 Beds 2 Baths | $248,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,559 Square Feet | Built in None

TBB - You will love this beautiful, 3 bed, 2 bath home. Tons of room in the almost 1600 sq. ft. home with a wonderful floor plan.Lots of quality standard features & many options to choose from. Price shown is base price. Photo is similar home & may show optional features. Enjoy subdivision swimming pool, tennis court, basketball court and playground. Sales office open Wed-Sun 12-4, also by appt.

For open house information, contact Rhonda Overberg, RE/MAX Best Choice at 636-931-7272

1 Timber Wolf Valley/Dalhousie, Festus, 63028 3 Beds 2 Baths | $289,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,300 Square Feet | Built in None

DISPLAY (HAZELTINE RANCH MODEL) LOCATED @ 3200 BIG PINEY IS OPEN FRIDAY- TUESDAY FROM 12-4 OR BY APPOINTMENT. ALL PHASES ARE NOW OPEN! STUNNING NEW HOMES ARE NOW AVAILABLE AT TIMBER WOLF VALLEY! Offering wooded lots, views, and walkouts available. This Series offers Ranches, 1.5 Stories and 2-Story designs ranging from $179,900 to $299,900 ALL BASE PRICES INCLUDE STONE ACCENTS, ARCHITECTURAL SHINGLES, AND BRICK MAILBOXES AND MUCH MORE. This neighborhood exudes a rich and sophisticated look with surprising affordability! Multiple floor plans from which to choose,we will help you find that perfect fit for you and your family! USDA 100% FINANCING AVAILABLE. CALL FOR AN INFORMATIONAL PACKET ON OUR COMMUNITY TODAY!

For open house information, contact Jill Busby, RE/MAX Gold II at 314-756-4070

809 Charmaine Drive, Bonne Terre, 63628 3 Beds 2 Baths | $259,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,360 Square Feet | Built in None

New Home is almost complete! 3 bedroom, 2 full bath ranch with full walkout basement and 2 car attached garage. Partial brick front & native cedar posts. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout. 5" base trim. Kitchen features upgraded oak cabinets with white rock stain, crown mold, stainless appliances, subway tile backsplash, garbage disposal and pantry. Master bedoorm features walk-in closet and a full bathroom with 5' walk-in shower. Main floor laundry. 8'x14' composite deck. 22'x6' covered front porch. 2 car attached garage. Full walkout basement with roughed-in plumbing for future bathroom is ready for your finishes. 10-2-1 warranty. Terre du Lac is a private lake community just an hour south of St. Louis! 16 lakes, fishing, boating, swimming, golf, country club.

For open house information, contact Vanessa Krieg, Realty Executives Five Star at 931-980-0

10523 Glen Oaks Drive, Festus, 63028 5 Beds 5 Baths | $759,900 | Single Family Residence | 5,371 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Outstanding Custom Home with 2+"parklike" acre corner lot, Outstanding home offering 5000+ sq ft. 5 bed rooms 4.5 bath private office could be 6th bed rm or in-laws space with private exterior entrance. Covered front porch with Glisening Formal Entry foyer, surrounded by Formal living rm/music room & formal Dining rm. Formal living room Soaring Atrium windows , custom niche wall surrounds the fireplace. Large custom Kitchen offers abundance of cabinetry & counter space, adjoining Hearth room with fireplace that walks out to covered deck over looking pool/patio. Main floor laundry with adding storage just off 3 car over size garage. Main flr private master suite sure to empress. Includes his & hers vanities & closets. Soaking tub & private lavatory. Upper level offers: 2nd bed rm with private bath, 3&4 bed rms with jack and Jill private bath. lower level offers 5th bed rm,full bath with pool access, family rm with 3rd Fire Place. game room and wet bar, french doors to Pool area.

For open house information, contact Claudia Counsell, Realty Executives Five Star at 931-980-0