House-hunt Point Roberts: What’s on the market

180 Nelson Road, Point Roberts, 98281 2 Beds 1 Bath | $369,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,224 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Down a quiet lane to the end of the cul-de-sac you will be invited onto a large covered South facing deck. This home features an open concept floor plan with two bedrooms plus a loft (great for storage or a third bedroom area). Well appointed bathroom with large Steam Shower and radiant heat in bathroom floor. This home also offers a wood burning fireplace, heat pump, A/C and on demand hot water. All new high end appliances - LG washer and Dryer, Stainless Steel Dishwasher, Refrigerator and Gas Stove. Floors are Bamboo and Ceramic Tile. Extra large lot with green house, fruit trees and lots of garden space.

For open house information, contact Greg Heppner, National Real Estate Point Roberts at 360-945-1011

2172 Fox Hole Road, Point Roberts, 98281 3 Beds 2 Baths | $535,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,632 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Beautiful home and property tucked away on a secluded street, offering privacy and peacefulness. The listing includes a vacant lot attached to the back side of the property (off of Bear Trap Rd), for a total of 25,098 sq ft (.58 acre). Since 2015,new roof, fully renovated both bathrooms, replaced all windows to double paned, energy efficient. Added two sets of French doors, both leading to back deck. New light fixtures, blinds, laminate hardwood flooring in main living area andbedrooms. Replaced interior doors and hardware. Opened up the dining room to create more open space into the living room. Replaced all electric baseboard heaters. New fridge, sink, faucet, washing machine, hot water tank. Upgraded the electrical. A must see!

For open house information, contact Tracy Evans, Keller Williams - Bellingham at 360-738-7070

709 Marine Dr, Point Roberts, 98281 2 Beds 1 Bath | $825,000 | Single Family Residence | 756 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Rare, west facing, low bank waterfront! Own your own beach and tideland. Adorable PanAbode cottage on private grassed half acre! Breathtaking sunsets and views of the Gulf and San Juan Islands! Crabbing, boating, camp fires, beach combing and whale watching ..all outside your door. Same owners for over 30 years! Easy walk to Lighthouse Park, the Marina, the Airstrip, and Cafe's! 5 minutes to the golf course! An easy 30 min.commute to YVR and 1 hr to Bellingham! At the beach, life is different! Be part of the lifestyle of quiet, safe, beautiful and unique Point Roberts!

For open house information, contact Ingrid Johnson, Keller Williams - Bellingham at 360-738-7070