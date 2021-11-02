CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanfield, AZ

Single-family homes for sale in Stanfield

Stanfield News Watch
Stanfield News Watch
 5 days ago

(STANFIELD, AZ) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Check out these listings from around the Stanfield area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mtXY1_0ckJhDn200

10529 W Quartz Drive, Casa Grande, 85193

4 Beds 3 Baths | $530,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,575 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Welcome home to Casa Grande! You'll fall in love with this incredibly spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home on over an acre of land! Pulling up to the home, you are greeted by beautiful low maintenance desert landscaping! Step inside to a bright and open floorplan! Throughout the home there is neutral paint, tile flooring and carpet in all the right places. The floorplan features a formal living room, dining room, family room with fireplace and eat-in kitchen! Your stunning kitchen showcases durable countertops, stainless steel appliances including a gas range and a raised breakfast bar! Your spacious master bedroom features his and hers walk-in closets, double sink vanity, separate shower and soaking tub. Each of the additional bedrooms are amply sized with plenty of closet space. Step outside to your huge yard! You'll enjoy relaxing under your covered patio with beautiful mountain views. Your large lot also features an RV gate and RV parking! Don't miss out on this fantastic family home! Schedule your showing today.

For open house information, contact George Laughton, My Home Group Real Estate at 623-242-9459

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ARMLSAZ-6235617)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=005B7b_0ckJhDn200

38109 W Santa Barbara Ave, Maricopa, 85138

4 Beds 2 Baths | $417,965 | Single Family Residence | 2,297 Square Feet | Built in None

The Jade is a spacious 2,297 square foot floor plan with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. The front porch leads to the foyer and into the central great room. The great room leads to the kitchen and separated dining room. The kitchen features a corner pantry, 3CM granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood cabinets. The first bedroom has a full bathroom and a walk in closet that leads to the utility room. Some more amazing features of this home include smart home technology, desert front yard landscaping, 9' ceilings, 20x20 tile in all wet areas and pre-treatment for termites. Images and 3D tours only represent the Jade floor plan and may vary from homes as built.

For open house information, contact Rancho Mirage Office D.R. Horton - Phoenix East

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-35561-359-35561-355660000-0011)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2av7bx_0ckJhDn200

21272 N Duncan Drive, Maricopa, 85138

2 Beds 1 Bath | $258,900 | Single Family Residence | 961 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Amazing home in Rancho El Dorado. This single story two bedroom, one bathroom home has a tile roof and private covered patio. The home features a living room, kitchen w/ breakfast bar, updated refrigerator, washer/dryer, new carpet, new lighting/ceiling fans, freshly painted interior, including garage and patio cover and a new garage door.

For open house information, contact Julie Corley, Walt Danley Christie's International Real Estate at 480-909-4577

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ARMLSAZ-6298177)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dbfR7_0ckJhDn200

1393 E Martha Drive, Casa Grande, 85122

4 Beds 3 Baths | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,594 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Former model home with some updated, modern styling! You'll find a formal living and dining area upon entry with built in bookcases which then leads to the family room with a grand staircase accenting the soaring ceiling! The kitchen has been brightened with white cabinetry contrasting beautiful dark granite counters and black stainless steel appliances. Upstairs, you'll enjoy the master suite complete with double sinks, separate tub and shower plus walk in closet in addition to three additional bedrooms, full bathroom and office area. Downstairs you'll also find an office or den with built in cabinetry and a full bathroom making it perfect for guests! In the backyard, the patio has been extended to offer more space to enjoy our beautiful fall and winter weather!

For open house information, contact Melissa Yost Fuentes, RE/MAX Casa Grande at 520-836-1717

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ARMLSAZ-6304931)

