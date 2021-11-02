Check out these homes for sale in Gore Springs now

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gore Springs, MS

Gore Springs News Watch
 5 days ago

(Gore Springs, MS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Gore Springs will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VKrGd_0ckJhB1a00

129 Ball Drive, Calhoun City, 38916

4 Beds 3 Baths | $142,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,254 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Don't miss out on this beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 full bath ranch-style home. This home features a large corner lot and is located in a quiet subdivision. Walking distance to Calhoun City High School makes this property perfect for families who need a little extra space. With over 2,200 sq feet of living space, you're going to find this home perfect for your family.

For open house information, contact Rexanne Collins, Market Realty at 662-234-9900

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11pIUn_0ckJhB1a00

4 County Road 325, Big Creek, 38914

2 Beds 1 Bath | $48,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,322 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Hunters Paradise! Surrounded by hunting clubs and hunting land. Near Grenada Lake! Great get away home to relax and enjoy nature. 2.04 ACRES easy to show!

For open house information, contact Judy Mosley, RE/MAX LEGACY at 662-234-5621

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DxNVh_0ckJhB1a00

92 Cr 302, Calhoun City, 38916

4 Beds 2 Baths | $299,500 | Single Family Residence | 3,001 Square Feet | Built in 2011

Country living at its finest. Don't miss out on this beautiful executive-style country home featuring cathedral ceiling, hardwood floors, acreage, 4 bedrooms and a large 2-car garage. This home has a full pantry and an office which could also be used as a 5th bedroom. Don't miss out on this home. Call today!

For open house information, contact Rexanne Collins, Market Realty at 662-234-9900

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SXSbH_0ckJhB1a00

115 Tutor Ave, Calhoun City, 38916

2 Beds 1 Bath | $70,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,160 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Perfect move-in-ready starter home. Lovely brick home on a quiet, dead-end street and fenced backyard. Don't miss this one - Call today to schedule your showing.

For open house information, contact Rexanne Collins, Market Realty at 662-234-9900

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gore Springs News Watch

Gore Springs News Watch

Gore Springs, MS
ABOUT

With Gore Springs News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

