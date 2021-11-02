CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yoder, CO

Check out these homes on the Yoder market now

Yoder Post
Yoder Post
 5 days ago

(Yoder, CO) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Yoder. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IoyYH_0ckJhA8r00

30250 Torrence Road, Yoder, 80864

1 Bed 1 Bath | $100,000 | Single Family Residence | 759 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Offering this 82.79 acres east of Colorado Springs. The home is offered in as-is condition with some of all of the property included. This property is being offered with the buyer being responsible for any county septic or water requirements needed to transfer title. The home has a water collection system currently and is in need of repairs. Nice open view of Pikes Peak and the front range. Buyer and/or buyer's agent to verify all measurements, zoning, and school information.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cK4Ta_0ckJhA8r00

1331 County Road R, Rush, 80833

1 Bed 1 Bath | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 288 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Amazing Tiny House on a not so tiny Lot. Welcome to your 40 acre slice of heaven. Nicely fenced on three sides, this property is situated at the end of a private drive and offers a beautiful Pikes Peak view! This adorable new tiny home type structure is perfect to stay/live in as you build your dream home or could be the perfect get away cabin. Property has already been approved for a three bedroom, 2 bath home. Existing well and septic already in place with electric nearby. Additional outbuilding is wired for 110 and 220. 53 foot Semi-trailer provides additional storage. Trees have been planted on the north side and a drip system is already in place. 8 Solar panels, a 8 battery battery-bank, 8000 watt Generac Generator and a window AC unit are included in the sale. This truly is an adorable cabin, an amazing lot and incredible opportunity. Don’t wait, this gem won’t last long.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vbrrI_0ckJhA8r00

33895 E Jones Road, Yoder, 80864

3 Beds 2 Baths | $339,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,128 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Welcome to your Home on the Range- 35 acres of fenced and cross fenced Horse property! If you love the outdoors, your Oasis on the Prairie awaits! As soon as you walk into the yard you forget that the busy city life even exists-Swing on the hammack and listen to your waterfall pond, surrounded by plant life and green grass! This 1981 home was moved from its original location and placed on this 40 acres in approx. 2003. Open concept floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, enclosed porch and covered front patio offers 1128 sq ft! Established landscaping front and back! 60x30 Barn/TackRoom/Chicken house offers electric and water hydrant. 15x30 Welding Workshop has 220 Power and Electric Panel. You will find conveniently located 6-8 water hydrants around the property! 3 fenced pastures for grazing rotation, 3 Corrals and a Load out Area for animals and hay. DOMESTIC WELL IS 700 FT DEEP WITH UPDATED CONTROL BOX, WIRING, PRESSURE TANK AND NEW PUMP! Home has been purged and Septic has been Approved!!! Schedule TODAY

