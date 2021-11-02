House hunt Council: See what’s on the market now

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Council, NC) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Council. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16AFT5_0ckJh9LN00

88 Wrexham Road, Elizabethtown, 28337

4 Beds 3 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,300 Square Feet | Built in 1979

CHARMING LOG HOUSE WITH 4 BEDROOMS, 2 AND 1/2 BATHS IN WATERFORD GATED COMMUNITY AT WHITE LAKE. AMAZING LIVING ROOM AREA WITH A REAL WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE OPENING INTO A LARGE HOME CHEF'S DREAM KITCHEN WITH LOTS OF CABINETS. BEAUTIFUL EXPOSED BEAMS IN CEILING. GREAT LOCATION. A MUST SEE!!!

For open house information, contact Janet M Allen, White Sand Realty at 910-879-0067



See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wfIz8_0ckJh9LN00

1084 White Lake Drive, Elizabethtown, 28337

3 Beds 2 Baths | $193,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,544 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Honey stop the Van! There's a home for sale in White Lake! Check out this large 3 bedroom home in the much sought after vacation community of White Lake, NC with its own water views. Want to get away from the hustle and bustle in the house? There is an additional building in the rear with a full bathroom and enough room for a bed and dresser! Even thought this home does not have its own private dock, there is a public dock close by. Not to mention the Pavilion surrounded by shops and restaurants for all your summertime fun! This home offers brand new LVT flooring throughout the living area and new carpet in the bedrooms. All new appliances in the kitchen, along with beautiful countertops. Brand New HVAC, all new electrical and all brand new windows in the entire house. Check out that fireplace.! On those cool nights, you can enjoy a cozy fire after being on the lake all day! Don't miss out on this opportunity to own this beautiful property, whether it is for your primary home or even an Airbnb and make a couple bucks! Make your appointment today, this beauty wont last long!

For open house information, contact Trisha Dean, Realty ONE Group Affinity at 910-378-7737



See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0leagh_0ckJh9LN00

645 Airport Road, Elizabethtown, 28337

3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,334 Square Feet | Built in 1996

A MUST SEE! A SPACIOUS HOME WITHN 3 BEDROOM, 2 FULL BATH. CLOSETS HAVE MODIFIED SHELVES FOR EXTRA STORAGE. SO MANY EXTRAS WITH THIS PROPERTY. OUTSIDE WORKSHOP /GARAGE WITH ELECTRICITY AND WATER. 2.85 ACRES WITH MANY POSSIBILITIES. CALL TODAY FOR DETAILS AND A SHOWING OF THIS AWESOME PROPERTY! LOCATED JUST MINUTES FROM EMEREAU BLADEN CHARTER SCHOOL.

For open house information, contact Janet M Allen, White Sand Realty at 910-879-0067



See more property details

