Take a look at these Rutland condominiums on the market now

(RUTLAND, VT) Whether you’re looking for your first home in Rutland or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

116 Village Circle, Killington, 05751 2 Beds 2 Baths | $269,000 | Condominium | 1,071 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Nicely maintained two bedroom two bath two level upper "Village" unit at the Woods. Conveniently located across from the tennis courts and Spa building. Updated kitchen, flooring, furnace and hot water heater. Easy access to all of the amenities offered by this premier spa resort. Amenities include lap pool, hot tubs, sauna, steam room, fully equipped fitness center, and tennis courts. No rental restrictions at the Woods. 2019 net rental income after rental management fees $15379; 2020 NRI $13494. Rented through rental management company. This property won't last. Make an appointment to see the property this weekend.

For open house information, contact Heidi Bomengen, Prestige Real Estate of Killington at 802-422-3923

201 Old Mill Road, Killington, 05751 1 Bed 1 Bath | $179,900 | Condominium | 670 Square Feet | Built in 1983

ACT FAST! This is the ONLY Pinnacle one bedroom unit currently on the market. This inviting unit features an updated kitchen and bathroom, gas fireplace, private balcony with long range mountain views and in unit laundry! Conveniently located on the shuttle route this unit is sure to sell quickly, call today to schedule your showing!

For open house information, contact Kaitlyn Hummel, Prestige Real Estate of Killington at 802-422-3923

55 Alpine Drive, Killington, 05751 2 Beds 2 Baths | $299,000 | Condominium | 899 Square Feet | Built in 1986

This ski-in/ski-out condo with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths is located just steps away from the slopes at Pico Mountain ski resort. The open concept kitchen has a breakfast bar overlooking the dining and living areas. It has newer appliances including a stainless steel refrigerator, range, and washer and dryer. This second floor unit also has replacement windows in the guest bedroom and an on-demand hot water heating system and very low HOA fees. Relax after a fun-filled day near the wood-burning fireplace or on the private balcony. There is a convenient ski storage locker by your entryway and plenty of closet space throughout. The building is located right next to the athletic center and close to the Long Trail. You can even access the shuttle for transportation to Killington. Sold furnished. Move right in and start enjoying this exceptional vacation spot!

For open house information, contact Jessica Posch, Killington Pico Realty at 802-422-3600

106 Fox Hollow Village, Mendon, 05701 2 Beds 2 Baths | $240,000 | Condominium | 1,330 Square Feet | Built in 1987

GREAT LOCATION. 1-level, 2BR/2Ba condo located diagonally across from PICO SKI RESORT off of Route 4. This unit has an entry-mudroom, in-unit washer/dryer, lots of storage areas, brick-faced wood burning stove, cross ventilation in the living area, deck, kitchen open to dining area. Fox Hollow is a short drive to Pico Ski Resort, Killington Ski Resort and to downtown Rutland. On-site: Summer inground pool and tennis court. Paved driveway and parking areas. Make an appointment to see this unit soon.

For open house information, contact Tricia Carter, Ski Country Real Estate at 800-877-5111