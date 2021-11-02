Check out these houses for sale in Correctionville

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Correctionville, IA

 5 days ago

(CORRECTIONVILLE, IA) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Correctionville area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

Take a look at these Correctionville listings:

318 Elm St, Pierson, 51048

4 Beds 1 Bath | $75,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,670 Square Feet | Built in 1946

Nice layout located in Pierson. house is set up handicap accessible. Wood floors throughout all main floor. Kichen has nice nature light with corner windows. Living area is spacious with a bonus room finished upstairs. Attached oversized 1 car garage...

316 Main St., Pierson, 51048

4 Beds 2 Baths | $139,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,932 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Former Methodist parsonage. A new survey needs to be done to divide the parcel to create a new legal description, parcel # and abstract. The home has been very well maintained. There is a metal roof, new windows and big concrete front porch. The new lot could be 100x150?? The taxes and sq. ft. will be estimates. A breakfast nook and laundry area have been added off the kitchen. The rooms are large with lots of original woodwork and floors. Please allow extra time for the surveyor. A 14 month warranty is offered from Home Warranty of Iowa.

Correctionville, IA
