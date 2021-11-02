CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis, CO

These houses are for sale in San Luis

San Luis News Flash
San Luis News Flash
 5 days ago

(SAN LUIS, CO) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

If you’re San Luis-curious, take a look at these listings today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p38k6_0ckJgu3S00

43 Ventero, Amalia, 87512

3 Beds 3 Baths | $595,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,200 Square Feet | Built in None

This one-of-a-kind custom built ranch style home is located in the stunning mountain community of Amalia, New Mexico. This 3 bedroom, 3 bath and 3 car garage home with an entertainment room too sits on 3 acres with a 17k watt generator that will power the entire home. The Property also includes 2 outbuildings, a hay storage shed, a root cellar, a scenic picnic area with fire pit that is surrounded by a beautifully manicured property and gorgeous mountain views. The main part of the house has 10 foot ceilings with all hardwood and spanish tile flooring. The master bedroom contains En Suite bathroom with a huge Soaking tub, a walk-in shower, a very large walk in closet. There are absolutely stunning views all around the property & home. An aggressive & practical addition to the home in 2010 includes a second kitchen and office space. Two Kiva fireplaces adjourn the home with radiant heat throughout the house. Two wood stoves and one that is for the radiant heat only with the option of propane heat. The kitchen has top tier appliances and an island with a four-burner stove. Broadband internet is through Kit Carson Electric. Pinon, Aspen & Willow trees make this a perfect retirement home or an ideal property for a new family to take over this unique, quality built home in a friendly, community based neighborhood. Anglers for decades have called the Costilla River, which is within walking distance, as some of the best Fly Fishing in the whole country. World Class Deer & Elk Hunting in the Valle Vidal. As a matter of fact, Deer & Elk are a frequent visitor to this property. This is a custom built home in the Land Of Enchantment that needs to be seen to be appreciated.

For open house information, contact Jeff Motsinger, Dreamcatcher Real Estate at 575-758-3606

Copyright © 2021 Taos County Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TAOSMLSNM-107775)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AMhpB_0ckJgu3S00

17152 Highway 142, San Luis, 81152

3 Beds 2 Baths | $799,950 | Single Family Residence | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Water Rights! THIS PROPERTY IS PERFECT FOR GROWING MANY DIFFERENT CROPS. HEMP IS ALLOWED HERE ASWELL. THERE IS PLENTY OF WATER TO GO AROUND AND ROOM TO BUILD A SECOND HOME AS THE PROPERTY IS COMPRISED OF TWO FARMS. Situated in south-central Colorado, not far from the New Mexico border, you are offered a rare opportunity to own a Heritage Quality one-of-a-kind 128+/- acre Farm/Ranch in the San Luis Valley of Colorado, the world's highest Alpine Valley. This property is well watered, with Colorados #1 Senior Water Rights off of the San Luis People's Ditch, 97 shares total, and is a gravity-fed irrigation system ("acequias")in one of the oldest communities in Colorado. Serving the village of San Luis de la Culebra before Colorado was a Territory. These water rights are the first and most senior water rights to be given in the entire state of Colorado! Each share is one CFS.....and dated April 10, 1852. The pioneer settlers of colorado originally dug the Peoples ditch. A lot of Colorado's greatness and beauty was built upon irrigation!

For open house information, contact Twila Geroux, Hayden Outdoors, LLC at 970-674-1990

Copyright © 2021 Westcliffe Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WLSCO-2515139)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Surgeon general: Administration 'prepared to defend' vaccine mandate

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said President Biden 's administration is ready to fight for the implementation of a vaccine requirement for large businesses following a court ruling that went against the federal mandate. "The president and the administration wouldn't have put these requirements in place if they didn't think they...
U.S. POLITICS
NBC News

'Broken and devastated': Kylie Jenner responds to Astroworld festival tragedy

Kylie Jenner released a statement on Instagram early Sunday about the deaths that occurred at her boyfriend Travis Scott's Astroworld music festival in Houston, Texas. At least eight people died and dozens more were injured during Scott's performance on Friday when a crowd surge crushed concertgoers. "Travis and I are...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
New Mexico State
Local
Colorado Real Estate
Local
Colorado Business
City
San Luis, CO
CBS News

Iraqi prime minister survives assassination attempt with armed drones

Erbil, Iraq — Iraq's prime minister was unharmed in an attack by an explosive-laden drone on his residence in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, officials said Sunday. Iraqi state media described the attack as an assassination attempt on the prime minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi. In a televised video message, al-Kadhimi said...
MIDDLE EAST
CBS News

Bomb threats called into multiple Ivy League universities

Brown, Cornell and Columbia University evacuated parts of their campuses on Sunday after receiving bomb threats, just days after another bomb threat was reported at Yale University. It is not clear if the threats are connected, and no suspect has been publicly identified connected to any of the calls, which were all later deemed to be false threats.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hill

'SNL' parodies Aaron Rodgers's position on vaccines

“Saturday Night Live” parodied Aaron Rodgers’s position on vaccines during the sketch comedy show’s latest episode, shining a light on the controversy surrounding the Green Bay Packers quarterback. Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 last week, which stirred questions regarding his vaccination status. In August, the quarterback said he was “immunized,”...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Rights#Americans#Property#Spanish#Soaking#Kiva#Kit Carson Electric#Pinon Aspen Willow
San Luis News Flash

San Luis News Flash

San Luis, CO
52
Followers
363
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With San Luis News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy