Single-family homes for sale in Medway

309 Medway Road, Mattawamkeag, 04459 2 Beds 0 Bath | $54,900 | Single Family Residence | 960 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Small 2 bedroom ranch style home with open floor plan. This home sets on 11 acres is a good fixer upper.

For open house information, contact John Voye, NextHome Experience at 207-573-7400

20 Wadleigh Pond Road, T3 Indian Purchase Township, 04462 1 Bed 1 Bath | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 900 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Mother Nature is calling and she has plans for you! Put down the phone, computer, put your away message on! Stick your feet in the sandy beach, the views, the private cove, over 370' of owned water frontage. Literally see the eagles soar, enjoy the fire pit, so quiet and serene you won't want to leave. Year round access with a gated access. A true gem camp, with a septic, full bath, solar panels, propane , wood stove, generator., water to camp is spring fed. Even comes with toys! 16' aluminum boat with 25 hp Mercury outboard motor and 2 kayaks.

For open house information, contact Linda Davis, Auburn at 207-782-8311

32 Western Avenue, East Millinocke, 04430 3 Beds 2 Baths | $25,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,456 Square Feet | Built in 1972

3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch with a walkout basement located in a quiet neighborhood with a short walk to shopping

For open house information, contact JAMES STONETON, COLDWELL BANKER AMERICAN HERITAGE REAL ESTATE at 207-942-6773