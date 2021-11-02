CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medway, ME

Single-family homes for sale in Medway

 5 days ago

(MEDWAY, ME) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Medway area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Check out these listings from around the Medway area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZMHfA_0ckJgtAj00

309 Medway Road, Mattawamkeag, 04459

2 Beds 0 Bath | $54,900 | Single Family Residence | 960 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Small 2 bedroom ranch style home with open floor plan. This home sets on 11 acres is a good fixer upper.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12x0fc_0ckJgtAj00

20 Wadleigh Pond Road, T3 Indian Purchase Township, 04462

1 Bed 1 Bath | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 900 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Mother Nature is calling and she has plans for you! Put down the phone, computer, put your away message on! Stick your feet in the sandy beach, the views, the private cove, over 370' of owned water frontage. Literally see the eagles soar, enjoy the fire pit, so quiet and serene you won't want to leave. Year round access with a gated access. A true gem camp, with a septic, full bath, solar panels, propane , wood stove, generator., water to camp is spring fed. Even comes with toys! 16' aluminum boat with 25 hp Mercury outboard motor and 2 kayaks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b4Bwf_0ckJgtAj00

32 Western Avenue, East Millinocke, 04430

3 Beds 2 Baths | $25,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,456 Square Feet | Built in 1972

3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch with a walkout basement located in a quiet neighborhood with a short walk to shopping

