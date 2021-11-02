House-hunt Easton: What’s on the market

(EASTON, KS) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

1201 Guthrie Circle, Atchison, 66002 2 Beds 2 Baths | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Charming mid-century modern on a corner lot with mature trees in northwest Atchison. Buyers are welcomed by a charming closed-in front porch with views down Parallel Street of the iconic clock at the County Courthouse. How wonderful is that? Spend hours on this porch reading and watching the world go by. Main floor is anchored by a large living room with gas-insert fireplace, beautifully refinished wood floors, glass block windows and built-in shelving. Windows grace this room both on the east and the south, filling the house with natural light. Dining room also has refinished wood floors, a lovely vintage crystal chandelier and its corner windows adjoin the porch. Find two bedrooms, both with wood floors and corner windows. There are two full baths, one of which is off the bonus room, newly carpeted, that can also provide space for main floor laundry. Entire interior has fresh paint in neutral, warm tone. Kitchen has a bank of western-facing windows, new microwave, gas cooktop and a wall of cabinetry. In the basement, notice a storm shelter room complete with a concrete ceiling. There’s plenty of space for storage and a wooden wardrobe will convey. This home has so much to offer! Unlimited potential! Make your appointment today!

For open house information, contact Robert Chew, Gateway Real Estate & Auction at 913-367-3116

1319 Kansas Street, Leavenworth, 66048 4 Beds 3 Baths | $310,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,100 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Wow! You will forget that you are in the city as soon as you arrive at this beautiful wooded lot. Loads of curb appeal at this updated 4 bedroom 3 bath home. Features include beautiful landscaping, LVP floors, and hard surface countertops. The main level features a large living room, an updated kitchen and spacious dining room. The upper level hosts 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and an additional laundry hookup. The lower level family room is accessible to the large 2 car garage and also walks out to the spacious fenced in back yard. The finished basement features a large laundry room, 4th bedroom and a 3rd full bathroom. The highlight of this stunning home is the lot. Follow the long paved drive back to your own private 30 x 40 heated shop. You will love entertaining friends at your firepit in the heavily wooded back portion of the property. Great location on a dead end street, close to the Fort, shopping and restaurants.

For open house information, contact We Sell KC Team, Realty Executives at 913-642-4888

24159 126Th Street, Leavenworth, 66048 4 Beds 4 Baths | $420,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,778 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Large well maintained split level on 2.7 acres with a brand new 30x30 shop! Upstairs offers 3 bedrooms, full bathroom, hearth room with wood burning fireplace, large living room, and kitchen space with granite countertops. Master bedroom suite walks out to the back deck- perfect for enjoying your morning coffee while watching the wildlife! Downstairs you will find a large rec room/family room that features a large fireplace with propane insert and plumbing for a wet bar or second kitchen!! Full bathroom with laundry. To finish out the downstairs you'll have a 2nd master suite or separate living quarters. This room offers a large walk in closet, beautiful bathroom that features a Jacuzzi tub with a large walk in shower and to round it all in it walks out to the gorgeous backyard. The backyard is the perfect place for all your needs. Large concrete patio- perfect for entertaining, garden space, various fruit and nut trees, a shed, and a shop to hold all your outdoor toys, with the woods for added privacy. The square footage and acreage is a must see! Great location in the Lansing school district. Minutes from Legends, KCI airport, or Fort Leavenworth.

For open house information, contact Christa Kessler, Coldwell Banker Reilly & Sons at 913-682-2567

4108 Summit Street, Leavenworth, 66048 3 Beds 2 Baths | $235,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,980 Square Feet | Built in 1950

MUST SEE!!! Beautiful sought after Ranch home with plenty of character and charm. This home was well cared for and ready for all your personal touches. Appliances are all less than 5 years old and the main bedroom bath has heated ceramic flooring with an updated shower. The sun room is a great breakfast nook and the landscaping in the backyard provides a bit of tranquility with an active Coy pond and an area to just sit back and relax. This home has plenty of curb appeal and provides a lovely front porch to enjoy your morning coffee. This home won't last, come see all it has to offer!!

For open house information, contact Britt Cogan, Realty Executives at 913-642-4888