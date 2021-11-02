On the hunt for a home in Caliente? These houses are on the market

(Caliente, NV) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Caliente than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

768 Lincoln Street, Caliente, 89008 7 Beds 3 Baths | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,664 Square Feet | Built in 1975

7 bedrooms 3 bath home located in Caliente NV. It boasts an over sized, gourmet kitchen, living and family rooms, and large laundry room. This home will blow your mind with the little maintenance yard front and back Synthetic grass and the double parking on either side of the house. Not to mention the RV parking and solar panels. Also you will find an inground trampoline and an outdoor theatre with a huge screen and setup to run a projector. This also has a game room with a pool table, foosball table, air hockey table, and table tennis table. Don't miss out on this one before it is gone!

197 Poplar Street, Caliente, 89008 5 Beds 2 Baths | $200,000 | Single Family Residence | 942 Square Feet | Built in 1932

Beautiful Caliente Home!!! A must see!! New flooring, remodeled bathroom. Private guest house with bathroom. Seller has new cabinets for kitchen. Buyer will need to install. Home was reassessed and the square footage is 1,648. Waiting for the assessors system to update the correct square-foot.

6605 Gary Lane, Caliente, 89008 3 Beds 2 Baths | $499,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,911 Square Feet | Built in 2008

North of Caliente, beautiful 2 story log cabin with plenty of space for all your toys. 5.34 acre parcel with cabin sold with additional three - 4.88 acre parcels (013-160-64,65 & 66) for approx. 20 acre ranchette. Property has two covered 40ft shipping containers, 4 corrals & 3 RV hookups. Full field fenced with open range close to Bureau of Land Management land. Property is located close to 5 state parks, with wonderful ORV, bicycle, horse riding, fishing & hunting.

3420 Sharon Street, Caliente, 89008 3 Beds 3 Baths | $625,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,392 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Amazing Log Cabin home just 2.5 hours from Las Vegas.

