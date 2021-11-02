Take a look at these homes on the market in Tower Hill
(Tower Hill, IL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Tower Hill. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.
Looking for your quiet place with elbow room (eagles out front door last yr!), perhaps a horse or 2? This mid-century ranch on 8.52A was in Better Homes &Garden magazine! 2-58x80 bldgs(one was riding ring-other concrete with heat) 12x20 bldg. Super floor plan, hardwood floors (flrs,subfloor replaced '04-look original) fabulous updated (down to studs) kitchen, stainless appliances, fam rm with fp.,room off kitchen was used as jewelry-art studio with removable counter (has French cleats, used as 4th bed,(3rd bath is here too!), basement has rec-rm/carpet.25ft deep brick-lined well, septic cleaned this summer. Pre-inspected, just ask. seller making some repairs, but other wise being sold as-is. Act quick this is a beauty and close to Springfield.
Move in ready! Remodeled Top to bottom.
Here is your chance to own country property in Christian County with great views of the surronding area! Ranch style home on 2 acres with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, separate laundry room, and large kitchen with Amish built cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Master suite has a walk in closest and private bathroom. Large outbuilding has 2 garage openers, concrete floor, patially insulated, overhead storage, and large attached lean-to. Roof replaced in 2020.
