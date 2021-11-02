Take a look at these homes on the market in Tower Hill

(Tower Hill, IL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Tower Hill. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

7488 Brown Road, Cantrall, 62565 4 Beds 3 Baths | $379,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,713 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Looking for your quiet place with elbow room (eagles out front door last yr!), perhaps a horse or 2? This mid-century ranch on 8.52A was in Better Homes &Garden magazine! 2-58x80 bldgs(one was riding ring-other concrete with heat) 12x20 bldg. Super floor plan, hardwood floors (flrs,subfloor replaced '04-look original) fabulous updated (down to studs) kitchen, stainless appliances, fam rm with fp.,room off kitchen was used as jewelry-art studio with removable counter (has French cleats, used as 4th bed,(3rd bath is here too!), basement has rec-rm/carpet.25ft deep brick-lined well, septic cleaned this summer. Pre-inspected, just ask. seller making some repairs, but other wise being sold as-is. Act quick this is a beauty and close to Springfield.

122 S College Street, Assumption, 62510 2 Beds 1 Bath | $59,900 | Single Family Residence | 972 Square Feet | Built in 1905

Move in ready! Remodeled Top to bottom.

1968 E 600 N Road, Pana, 62557 3 Beds 2 Baths | $219,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,970 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Here is your chance to own country property in Christian County with great views of the surronding area! Ranch style home on 2 acres with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, separate laundry room, and large kitchen with Amish built cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Master suite has a walk in closest and private bathroom. Large outbuilding has 2 garage openers, concrete floor, patially insulated, overhead storage, and large attached lean-to. Roof replaced in 2020.

