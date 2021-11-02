CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhinelander, WI

Check out these homes on the Rhinelander market now

 5 days ago

(Rhinelander, WI) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Rhinelander. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

4172 Pine Point Dr, Rhinelander, 54501

3 Beds 3 Baths | $284,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,412 Square Feet | Built in 1995

If private and serene is what you are looking for, look no further! This one owner home is just minutes from town, nestled in the woods on just short of 2 acres, on a dead-end road. Home offers 3+ bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and main floor laundry. As you pull up to the home, the cedar exterior says, “Welcome to the Northwoods!” You’ll enjoy the deck off the kitchen/dining area to relax and grill out. The main floor also includes other great features including a gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings, beautiful wood floors and trim, a built-in desk, stain glass window, and master bedroom has a jacuzzi tub. Lower level offers lots of storage, an additional family room/game room/playroom, 4th bedroom (not code compliant egress window) and a work room. Seller is including a home warranty valued at $725!

For open house information, contact ELIZABETH DELLENBACH, PEOPLE FIRST REALTY GROUP LLC at 715-966-9280

Copyright © 2021 Northwoods Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GNMLSWI-193457)

6184 Black Lake Rd, Rhinelander, 54501

3 Beds 1 Bath | $85,000 | Single Family Residence | 500 Square Feet | Built in None

Camp Headquarters? Partyville? Northwoods Getaway? Whatever you may be looking for this mobile home offers the space & land to escape too. Located close to Two Sisters Lake and recreational opportunities. The home features everything you need... kitchen, living room, bathroom and 3 bedrooms(septic sized for 2). The exterior offers a shed, detached garage/storage building and firepit.

For open house information, contact LISA ALSTEEN, REDMAN REALTY GROUP, LLC at 715-358-0450

Copyright © 2021 Northwoods Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GNMLSWI-193606)

5423 Manor Rd, Rhinelander, 54501

5 Beds 3 Baths | $699,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,304 Square Feet | Built in None

Beautiful executive lake home w/big water views over Boom Lake on the Rhinelander Chain, located a short walk to the Rhinelander Country Club. The main level hosts a lake side master suite, 2 guest bedrooms, a 2nd full bath, large living room w/wood burning fireplace & wall of built-in cabinetry. The dining room provides stellar views of the lake through a wonderful 3 season lake side porch & the gourmet kitchen includes granite counter tops, cherry cabinets & flooring, a Viking stove & hood & Subzero refrigerator. Lower level walkout features lots of lakeside views from the large family room w/its 3 sided gas fireplace, an open concept workout room, 2 bedrooms, another full bath, & a large laundry room w/storage. The landscaping is stunning & completely redone w/rock retaining walls at the water’s edge, outdoor brick paver patio, new sod, & a large pizza oven all overlooking the expansive 216 ft of sand frontage. See Home Features. 10292

For open house information, contact BUD PRIDE, CENTURY 21 BURKETT & ASSOC. at 715-479-3090

Copyright © 2021 Northwoods Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GNMLSWI-192997)

1093 Weaver Rd, Pelican Lake, 54463

2 Beds 1 Bath | $565,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,392 Square Feet | Built in None

Own your own private island in northern Wisconsin! On the market for the first time in 80 years. Don’t miss this opportunity. Swimming, boating, fishing, bird hunting, ice fishing, watching the sun rise and set all at your fingertips. A true norther Wisconsin gem full of relaxation. This unique Pelican Lake Island with 1800 feet of frontage has a cottage with modern amenities: electricity, water, telephone line, ac units, & electric heat. The two-bedroom, 1 full bath cottage is move in ready. Recently remodeled kitchen & brand new 3-piece bathroom. It has a metal roof, new deck, beamed ceilings & walls of windows to welcome the lake view in nearly every direction. There is also a wood burning fireplace. The kitchen has two breakfast bar areas to enjoy your morning coffee as the sun breaks the horizon. There is an outdoor shower, fire pit area, & sand swimming frontage. You can take in all the glory of the evening sunsets as the sky gets painted with color.

For open house information, contact JUDY MIXIS, COLDWELL BANKER MULLEADY-RHLDR at 715-369-1223

Copyright © 2021 Northwoods Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GNMLSWI-190951)

