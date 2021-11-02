CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NM

House-hunt Las Vegas: What’s on the market

Las Vegas Post
Las Vegas Post
 5 days ago

(LAS VEGAS, NM) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Check out these listings from around the Las Vegas area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12MDn4_0ckJgYpa00

23 Cherokee Drive, Tecolotito, 87701

4 Beds 1 Bath | $170,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,231 Square Feet | Built in 1952

A great opportunity! Equipped with everything needed to establish a family home/farm/ranch in Tecolotito, New Mexico. Easy access to Las Vegas, Santa Fe, Santa Rosa or Albuquerque. Bring your vision. This 3.76 acre farm land parcel includes a 4 bedroom Adobe home with an additional location to build a home or bring in a mobile home having all utilities, sewage and water on site. Barn, shed and chicken coop on property also. There are 2.5 ac ft of water/ditch rights that go with the land. The ditch runs at the top of the 2.5 acres with the Pecos River running at the end of the property. Property features yellow granny apple trees, black cherries, pink roses, cats claw trees, garlic and asparagus that all grow naturally. The 2.5 acre farm land parcel has been used as a grass farm and grazing

For open house information, contact Michael Paul Naranjo, Keller Williams Realty at 505-897-1100

Copyright © 2021 Southwest MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAARNM-981497)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i9rTF_0ckJgYpa00

5417 Sultan St., Las Vegas, 87701

3 Beds 2 Baths | $235,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Come to the Lake! This 3 bedroom 2 Bath home is on the back side of Storrie Lake! Wood floors throughout the living areas, Master Bedroom has French doors to step out and enjoy the lake and hillside with a nice cup of tea under the portal that runs the length of the home. The home is soldAS IS, needs minimal amount of TLC, just move right in and take your time. Oversized Detached 2 car garage. New Propanel roof in 08/21. This is a Modular home, with attention to detail and quality construction when it was built.

For open house information, contact Mara Melton, Home & Land Professionals LLC at 505-425-9074

Copyright © 2021 Santa Fe Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SFARNM-202103456)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LMjBk_0ckJgYpa00

925 Sixth St, Las Vegas, 87701

8 Beds 5 Baths | $385,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,291 Square Feet | Built in 1891

Designed by famed architects Rapp & Rapp, this 19th Century Queen Anne Victorian with high-ceilings, detailed original woodwork and beautiful hardwood floors was built for Supreme Court Justice Frank Springer. This mansion was one of Las Vegas's grand residences. Located on 3 city lots within walking distance of the historic Carnegie Library, NM Highlands University, downtown dining, galleries and shopping areas. Step into the wide entry hall with the Living Room and Bedroom/Library on either side, with a new bathroom. A gracious staircase sits opposite the formal dining room, leading into the family room and last, the kitchen with its' large island, great for entertaining. Upstairs, the 2nd floor has 5 bedrooms and 1 restored bathroom; the 3rd floor has 2 bedrooms, a stubbed-in kitchen ready for appliances, and a non-working bathroom with a claw-foot tub. The Carriage House has been rebuilt as 2 apts; front is complete; back is framed-in with infrastructure stubbed in and ready for fixtures. Both apts have new electric installed. Newer roof is 2 years old. Formerly a B&B, this property offers many possibilities, including the potential to provide income! 24-hr. notice required. By appointment only to pre-qualified buyers. Full CoVid Protocols. Please call Zi (Susan) Pinsley: 505-652-4416 or Kathy Hendrickson: 505-459-6987 for a showing appointment.

For open house information, contact Susan Pinsley, Keller Williams at 505-983-5151

Copyright © 2021 Santa Fe Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SFARNM-202104076)

See more property details

Comments / 0

